GoCardless Payments

Service Terms: Multi-Account Feature

1. THESE SERVICE TERMS AND YOUR AGREEMENT WITH GOCARDLESS

How do these Service Terms fit into the Agreement between you and GoCardless?

1.1 The General Terms explain what makes up the Agreement between you and GoCardless and state that when you use any Service provided by GoCardless, you are agreeing to the Service Terms which apply to that Service.

1.2 These Service Terms govern your use of the Multi-Account Feature (which is a Service for the purposes of the Agreement). A description of the Service is set out in the Product Description Document (or, for GoCardless Embed customers, the Product Description Document for Embed).

1.3 The definitions and interpretation provisions contained in the Definitions Document (or, for GoCardless Embed customers, the Definitions Document - Embed) apply to these Service Terms.

1.4 These Service Terms are incorporated by reference into the Agreement and apply in addition to the General Terms and any other Service Terms which apply to the Services you are using under the Agreement. By setting up a GoCardless Account, accepting the Agreement and using the Service, you agree to be bound by these Service Terms, and consent to GoCardless providing the Service.

2. USING THE SERVICE

How can the Service be used?

2.1 The Service can only be used if you are an eligible Lead Merchant and have qualifying Linked Accounts. It is in GoCardless’ sole discretion as to whether you are eligible to use the Service.

2.2 If you are a Lead Merchant and you want to use the Multi-Account Feature you must contact GoCardless to request this. If GoCardless is satisfied you fulfil any eligibility criteria to be a Lead Merchant and use the Multi-Account Feature it will be activated for you by GoCardless. Only an Authorised User of a Lead Merchant with ‘Admin’ access can activate the Multi-Account Feature by contacting GoCardless. Once you have been set up as a Lead Merchant for the Multi-Account Feature, any of your Authorised Users with ‘Admin’ access can grant permissions to Permitted Users in the Dashboard.

Which jurisdictions is the Service available in?

2.3 The jurisdictions in which the Service is available can be found in the Product Description Document (or, for GoCardless Embed customers, the Product Description Document for Embed).

3. THE MULTI-ACCOUNT FEATURE

What does the Multi-Account Feature enable you to do?

3.1 The Multi-Account Feature enables the linking of multiple GoCardless Accounts. The Multi-Account Feature enables: (a) a Lead Merchant to select other GoCardless Accounts to be Linked Accounts and create a Multi-Account Group; and (b) Linked Accounts to agree to be part of a Multi-Account Group and give a Lead Merchant permission to perform actions with respect to their GoCardless Account.

3.2 If you use the Multi-Account Feature, Authorised Users with ‘Admin’ access of a Lead Merchant can grant Permitted Users permission to: (a) access and switch between Linked Accounts via a single email address, subject to successful authentication via MFA or SSO; (b) assign new Authorised Users, and manage Authorised User permissions within a collection of Linked Accounts; and (c) create new GoCardless Accounts and nominate a new GoCardless Account as a Linked Account, subject to each new GoCardless Account successfully completing Verification and any other contractual requirements.

3.3 Notwithstanding section 3.2 above, the ability of Permitted Users to undertake the actions listed in subsections (a) to (c) shall depend on the permissions granted to them by the Authorised Users with ‘Admin’ access.

3.4 When a Lead Merchant asks to add a Linked Account for the purpose of adding them to a Multi-Account Group, the Authorised User of the Linked Account must give their express consent to the relevant Authorised User with ‘Admin’ access and any Permitted User accessing their GoCardless Account for the purposes of using the Multi-Account Feature. If an Authorised User of the Linked Account does not give this express consent, it will not be possible to add that Linked Account to the Multi-Account Group.

Are there any restrictions and/or limitations to the use of the Multi-Account Feature?

3.5 Yes. You acknowledge and agree that GoCardless can suspend or revoke the permission of any Authorised User to access any GoCardless Account immediately in the event of any actual or suspected fraudulent or otherwise unauthorised use of the relevant GoCardless Account and/or the Services, in which case you will be required to re-authenticate any affected GoCardless Account in order to regain access to it.

3.6 You acknowledge and accept that GoCardless is entitled in its sole discretion to determine and limit the number of Linked Accounts which can form part of a Multi-Account Group.

4. TERMINATION OF THE SERVICE

What additional consequences of termination should you be aware of which are specific to the Service?

4.1 If the Agreement ends for any reason, in addition to the consequences set out in the General Terms: (a) if you are a Lead Merchant, all Linked Accounts will be delinked and the Multi-Account Group will cease to exist. It is your responsibility to manage any impact this may have on your and any Linked Account; (b) if you are a Linked Account you will no longer form part of the Multi-Account Group .

5. DISPUTES AND COMPLAINTS

What should you do if you have any questions, concerns or complaints relating specifically to the Service?

5.1 A good place to start is the Customer Hub which has lots of useful information about GoCardless and the Service and where you may quickly find the answer to your question.

5.2 If you have explored the Customer Hub and you still have any question, concern, issue or complaint about the Service you must contact GoCardless as set out in the General Terms.