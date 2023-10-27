How to get customers set up with Direct Debit

guide to adding and inviting new customers

guide to adding and inviting new customers

Unsure how to set up customers?

Start by opening your GoCardless dashboard. Click Customers, then Add customers. Or now you can click on Create payment from the side navigation and choose Open mandate.

Four ways you can add customers:

Share a link: You can invite your customers by sharing an invite link on WhatsApp, SMS, email or on your website.

Invite via email: We can send your customers an email invite to enter their details and set up a mandate on your behalf.

Set up customers in bulk: You can add customers in bulk simply by importing a CSV, to save you time.