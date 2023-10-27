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Switching your customers to Direct Debit

Onboard new customers: Short email template

GoCardless
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Last editedOct 20231 min read

Subject line: 

Set up your payments with [Company name]

Body copy:

Hi [Customer first name], 

It's great to have you on board with [Company name]. We are delighted to have you join us. 

We care about you and your experience and want to make payments as convenient and stress-free as possible. That's why we'd like to introduce you to Direct Debit - our preferred payment method.

We have summarised the benefits of using Direct Debit to pay: 

  • Security is our top priority: Keep your payments safe with the Direct Debit Guarantee, protecting you from payments taken in error.

  • Hassle-free payments: Automate your payments and never worry about manually sending us a payment.

  • Bank accounts never expire: Your information is kept up-to-date, ensuring your payments run smoothly.

  • Stay in control: Get notified of payments and cancel at any time - you're in charge.

Setting up a Direct Debit is simple:

  1. Follow this link to set up your Direct Debit. [Insert your mandate creation link]

  2. Provide your bank account number and sort code.

  3. You're all set. Your payments will be taken automatically.

You will be notified by our Direct Debit provider, GoCardless, a minimum of 2 days prior to the payment being deducted from your account. 

Thanks again for your support.

Kind regards, 

[Company representative]

[Company name]

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GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.