Subject line:

Set up your payments with [Company name]

Body copy:

Hi [Customer first name],

It's great to have you on board with [Company name]. We are delighted to have you join us.

We care about you and your experience and want to make payments as convenient and stress-free as possible. That's why we'd like to introduce you to Direct Debit - our preferred payment method.

We have summarised the benefits of using Direct Debit to pay:

Security is our top priority: Keep your payments safe with the Direct Debit Guarantee, protecting you from payments taken in error.

Hassle-free payments: Automate your payments and never worry about manually sending us a payment.

Bank accounts never expire: Your information is kept up-to-date, ensuring your payments run smoothly.

Stay in control: Get notified of payments and cancel at any time - you're in charge.

Setting up a Direct Debit is simple:

Follow this link to set up your Direct Debit. [Insert your mandate creation link] Provide your bank account number and sort code. You're all set. Your payments will be taken automatically.

You will be notified by our Direct Debit provider, GoCardless, a minimum of 2 days prior to the payment being deducted from your account.

Thanks again for your support.

Kind regards,

[Company representative]

[Company name]