Last editedOct 20231 min read
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Set up your payments with [Company name]
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Hi [Customer first name],
It's great to have you on board with [Company name]. We are delighted to have you join us.
We care about you and your experience and want to make payments as convenient and stress-free as possible. That's why we'd like to introduce you to Direct Debit - our preferred payment method.
We have summarised the benefits of using Direct Debit to pay:
Security is our top priority: Keep your payments safe with the Direct Debit Guarantee, protecting you from payments taken in error.
Hassle-free payments: Automate your payments and never worry about manually sending us a payment.
Bank accounts never expire: Your information is kept up-to-date, ensuring your payments run smoothly.
Stay in control: Get notified of payments and cancel at any time - you're in charge.
Setting up a Direct Debit is simple:
Follow this link to set up your Direct Debit. [Insert your mandate creation link]
Provide your bank account number and sort code.
You're all set. Your payments will be taken automatically.
You will be notified by our Direct Debit provider, GoCardless, a minimum of 2 days prior to the payment being deducted from your account.
Thanks again for your support.
Kind regards,
[Company representative]
[Company name]