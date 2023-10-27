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Switching your customers to Direct Debit

Switch existing customers to Direct Debit: Detailed email template

GoCardless
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Last editedOct 20231 min read

Subject line: 

Make your payments with us hassle-free

Body copy:

Hello [Customer first name],

Thank you very much for choosing [Company name]. Attached you will find your invoice for your [purchase/payment].

Did you know there's an easier way to pay?

We now offer Direct Debit to our customers. Here are some of the benefits of using Direct Debit to pay: 

  • Security is our top priority: Keep your payments safe with the Direct Debit Guarantee.

  • Worry-free payments: Once set up, you never have to worry about manually making a payment - it works automatically.

  • Bank accounts never expire: No need to update your payment details when your card expires, as your bank account doesn't expire. 

  • Stay in control: Get notifications and cancel any time - you're in charge!

Setting up a Direct Debit is simple:

  1. Follow this link to set up your Direct Debit. [Insert your mandate creation link]

  2. Provide your bank account number and sort code.

  3. All done, your payments will be taken automatically.

You will be notified by our Direct Debit provider, GoCardless, a minimum of 2 days prior to the payment being deducted from your account. 

Thanks again for your support.

Kind regards, 

[Company representative]

[Company name]

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GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.