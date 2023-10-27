Switch existing customers to Direct Debit: Detailed email template

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Make your payments with us hassle-free

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Hello [Customer first name],

Thank you very much for choosing [Company name]. Attached you will find your invoice for your [purchase/payment].

Did you know there's an easier way to pay?

We now offer Direct Debit to our customers. Here are some of the benefits of using Direct Debit to pay:

Security is our top priority: Keep your payments safe with the Direct Debit Guarantee.

Worry-free payments: Once set up, you never have to worry about manually making a payment - it works automatically.

Bank accounts never expire: No need to update your payment details when your card expires, as your bank account doesn't expire.

Stay in control: Get notifications and cancel any time - you're in charge!

Setting up a Direct Debit is simple:

Follow this link to set up your Direct Debit. [Insert your mandate creation link] Provide your bank account number and sort code. All done, your payments will be taken automatically.

You will be notified by our Direct Debit provider, GoCardless, a minimum of 2 days prior to the payment being deducted from your account.

Thanks again for your support.

Kind regards,

[Company representative]

[Company name]