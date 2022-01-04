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What Is An Email Payment Link?

GoCardless
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Last editedMar 20232 min read

As a small business in a competitive environment, you need to eliminate barriers to sales. Your customers need to be able to make payment in a way that’s as easy and convenient for them as possible. What’s more, it’s also beneficial if you can receive payments in a way that’s conducive to smooth operations.

Whether you operate online, in a brick and mortar store, or across numerous ‘pop-up’ locations, email payment links can be a quick, easy, convenient and affordable way to accept payments. 

An email payment link is a link or button connected to a secure payment page hosted by your Payment Services Provider (PSP). This can be sent via email, as it is often the most convenient way to receive a payment link (especially for B2B clientele). However, it can also be sent via SMS text message, over an encrypted chat platform like WhatsApp, or via social media platforms.

The email will usually contain details of the order, a personalised message, and a Call To Action containing the email link.

All kinds of businesses can use email payment links from ecommerce stores to wholesalers to hairdressers. You don’t even need to have your own website to be able to send one.

Using email payment links is beneficial for a number of reasons:

  • It is accessible to all businesses, whether you have your own website or not

  • It’s extremely versatile, and easy to incorporate into a range of business models

  • It streamlines the process and helps facilitate quick and easy payment

  • Payment pages are completely customisable, allowing you to create a   seamless, branded customer experience

  • Barriers to sale are removed, making payment more convenient for the   customer and helping to promote loyalty

  • Payment links can accept a wide range of payment methods, including credit   cards, debit cards, and ewallets

  • Because no POS is necessary, small businesses can even save money on ~   transaction fees.

Payment links are made available by PSPs. They can advise you on how to embed a payment link into an email as well as creating a branded payment page that creates a seamless customer experience.

It’s possible that your existing PSP has the facility to help you set up email payment links. If not, however, it may be worth switching to one that does. Below, you’ll see some of the most reliable and competitive PSPs for sending payment links. 

How to collect payments with GoCardless

1.

Create your free GoCardless account, access your user-friendly payments dashboard & connect your accounting software (if you use one).

2.

Easily create payment links to collect one-off or recurring online payments, and share them with your customers.

3.

From now on you'll get paid on time, every time, as GoCardless automatically collects payment on the scheduled Direct Debit collection date. Simple.

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There are a number of PSPs that can provide payment links for you to send via email or any social and messaging platform of your choosing. Let’s take a look at some of the best:

  • GoCardless – Our instant payment links can be used to send one-off payment   links via email. Our seamless bank-to-bank payments are confirmed instantly,   allowing for improved transparency and better cash flow

  • Paypal – Paypal is a trusted name amongst consumers, and it features reusable   links that can facilitate simple payments

  • Worldpay – Worldpay makes it easy to send payment links to customers all over   the world and manage payments from your desktop

  • Square – Square has a number of free payment link features that may be useful   for small and microbusinesses

  • Revolut – Offers multi-currency accounts at affordable rates

  • Zettle – A POS app that also allows payment links via email and social media   messaging.

We can help

If you’re interested in finding out more about email payment links and eliminating barriers to sales, then get in touch with our financial experts. Discover how GoCardless can help you with ad hoc payments or recurring payments.

Over 100,000 businesses use GoCardless to get paid on time. Learn more about how you can improve payment processing at your business today.

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GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.