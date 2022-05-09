Skip to content
Breadcrumb
Resources
Small Business

How To Write an Architecture Invoice

GoCardless
Written by

Last editedMay 20222 min read

Working as an architect, you already know how to blend a creative mindset with technical skill as you bring your designs to life. Implementing a streamlined invoicing system means that you can spend less time with administrative details, and more time working on your projects. Here’s what to consider when creating an architectural design invoice, including a sample to help you get started.

Benefits of using an invoice for architectural services

So, what type of architecture invoices are there? Invoices are used by residential, landscape, restoration, and commercial architects. They can also be used by interior designers and decorators. 

Architectural services are typically provided over time, and invoicing allows you to create a clear, simple way to collect payment from customers. While construction projects can take months or even years, architects canimprove cash flow with a series of instalment payments or regular monthly fees. For smaller consulting projects, architects use one-time invoices listing their hourly services or flat rates.

It’s helpful to use a standard invoice template for architectural services as this will provide consistency and professionalism. Standardising your invoices also allows you to keep a clearer record of payments over time. You can itemise tasks, adding fixed fees, hourly rates, or other details to come up with a final amount due.

How to create an architectural design invoice

The easiest way to create your invoice is to use an invoice template for architecture services: justdownload here. This offers a basic idea of what the layout of a typical invoice looks like. You can then customise afree template with your own aesthetic, logo, colours, and other branding elements.

No matter the template you choose, you should include some basic details vital to any invoice:

  • Business name and contact details

  • Customer name and contact details

  • Breakdown of services or hours worked

  • Description of services

  • Rate of services (flat rate or per hour)

  • Unique invoice number

  • Invoice date and payment due date

  • VAT or other tax if applicable

  • Total amount due

  • Payment terms and conditions

  • Payment methods accepted and instructions

Input all these elements and then email the invoice to your customer, taking care to retain a copy for yourself.

Some architects will use a Pro Forma invoice, which is used to give a price quote when the job begins. This should also show any conditions that might impact the final cost, giving the client an idea of what to expect for budgeting purposes.

Architecture invoice example

Here’s an architecture invoice example based on a simple project of designing a customer’s summer house. Imagine that the architect is a freelance consultant charging £100 per hour for this type of work:

Architecture Business Name

Company mailing address

Email address and website

Phone number

BILLED TO

Customer name

Customer address

INVOICE NUMBER: 00001

DATE OF ISSUE: DD/MM/YYYY

DESCRIPTION

COST PER HOUR

HOURS

AMOUNT

Initial consultation

£100

3

£300

Blueprint design and presentation

£100

30

£3000

Additional consulting during construction

£100

40

£4000

 

 

SUBTOTAL

£7300

 

 

DISCOUNT

£0

 

 

(TAX RATE)

0%

 

 

TAX

£0

 

 

INVOICE TOTAL

£7300

E.g. Net 30 payment terms, follow link for payment

Tips for sending your architecture invoice

Now that you know the ins and outs of creating an architecture invoice, when should you send it to your customer? For one-time projects, these should be submitted as soon as you’ve finished work. For longer, ongoing projects requiring instalment payments, you should arrange to send these at regular intervals. Automated invoicing software takes a lot of the guesswork out of this equation, automatically raising and sending invoices to customers in your database.

Payment methods are also important as ideally you should make it as easy as possible for customers to pay you. GoCardless facilitates both one-off payments using Instant Bank Pay as well as recurring payments using direct debit. Both methods allow architects to pull invoice payments directly from customers’ bank accounts, with a quick and easy set-up and zero fees. This significantly cuts down on late payments – in fact, businesses can get paid up to twice as fast by using GoCardless according to an IDC study. That means you can spend less time on chasing payments, and more time on your architectural masterpiece.

We can help

GoCardless is a global payments solution that helps you automate payment collection, cutting down on the amount of financial admin your team needs to deal with. Find out how GoCardless can help you with one-off or recurring payments.

Over 100,000 businesses use GoCardless to get paid on time. Learn more about how you can improve payment processing at your business today.

Get Started

All Categories

PaymentsCash flowOpen BankingFinanceEnterpriseAccountingGoCardlessTechnology

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Sign up in minutesContact sales

Contact us

Sales

Contact Sales

+44 20 4579 7398

Support

Request support

+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.