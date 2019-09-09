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ACH: A guide to bank debit in the US

What is an ACH routing number?

Brad Ewin
Written by

Last editedApr 20231 min read

An ACH routing number is a 9-digit, unique numeric ID assigned to each banking institution in the US. It’s needed for banks to identify where payments should be taken from and sent to. The routing number is used in conjunction with an account number to send or receive an ACH payment.

How do I find my ACH routing number?

You can find your ACH routing number by:

  • Searching online for “ACH routing number” and your bank’s name

  • Logging in to your online banking platform

  • Looking in your checkbook (it’s typically located next to your account number)

How to collect ACH Debit payments with GoCardless

1.

Create your free GoCardless account, access your user-friendly payments dashboard & connect your accounting software (if you use one).

2.

Easily set up & schedule ACH Debit payments via payment pages on your website checkout or secure payment links.

3.

From now on you'll get paid on time, every time, as GoCardless automatically collects payment on the scheduled Direct Debit collection date. Simple.

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Looking for an easy & affordable way to collect ACH payments?

GoCardless saves merchants time, money & stress collecting ACH payments.

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GoCardless and ACH

GoCardless is a done-for-you service that makes it easy to collect payments from US customers via ACH. You can set up payments quickly and easily with just a few clicks using the merchant dashboard and integrate your favourite accounting software to automate payment admin. Merchants can choose from two options for settlement; funds can be automatically converted to Sterling and deposited in your UK bank account. Alternatively, GoCardless can deposit the payments directly into your US Dollar account if you already have one.

Watch Pete, director of Hub Du and a GoCardless customer, speak about collecting international payments with GoCardless:

With no stress and no complicated financial paperwork GoCardless makes getting paid by US customers super-simple and hassle-free.

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