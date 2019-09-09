What is an ACH routing number?

How do I find my ACH routing number?

You can find your ACH routing number by:

Searching online for “ACH routing number” and your bank’s name

Logging in to your online banking platform

Looking in your checkbook (it’s typically located next to your account number)

How to collect ACH Debit payments with GoCardless 1. Create your free GoCardless account, access your user-friendly payments dashboard & connect your accounting software (if you use one). 2. Easily set up & schedule ACH Debit payments via payment pages on your website checkout or secure payment links. 3. From now on you'll get paid on time, every time, as GoCardless automatically collects payment on the scheduled Direct Debit collection date. Simple. Get started in minutes Learn more

Looking for an easy & affordable way to collect ACH payments? GoCardless saves merchants time, money & stress collecting ACH payments. Learn More

GoCardless and ACH

GoCardless is a done-for-you service that makes it easy to collect payments from US customers via ACH. You can set up payments quickly and easily with just a few clicks using the merchant dashboard and integrate your favourite accounting software to automate payment admin. Merchants can choose from two options for settlement; funds can be automatically converted to Sterling and deposited in your UK bank account. Alternatively, GoCardless can deposit the payments directly into your US Dollar account if you already have one.

Watch Pete, director of Hub Du and a GoCardless customer, speak about collecting international payments with GoCardless: