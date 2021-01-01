Skip to content
ACH: A guide to bank debit in the US

What is an ACH routing number?

An ACH routing number is a 9-digit, unique numeric ID assigned to each banking institution in the US. It’s needed for banks to identify where payments should be taken from and sent to. The routing number is used in conjunction with an account number to send or receive an ACH payment.

How do I find my ACH routing number?

You can find your ACH routing number by:

  • Searching online for “ACH routing number” and your bank’s name

  • Logging in to your online banking platform

  • Looking in your checkbook (it’s typically located next to your account number)

