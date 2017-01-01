Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
LoginSign up
BreadcrumbResourcesACH: A guide to bank debit in the US

What is an ACH routing number?

An ACH routing number is a 9-digit, unique numeric ID assigned to each banking institution in the US. It’s needed for banks to identify where payments should be taken from and sent to. The routing number is used in conjunction with an account number to send or receive an ACH payment.

How do I find my ACH routing number?

You can find your ACH routing number by:

  • Searching online for “ACH routing number” and your bank’s name

  • Logging in to your online banking platform

  • Looking in your checkbook (it’s typically located next to your account number)

Interested in collecting recurring payments?

GoCardless makes it simple for businesses big & small

Sign up now

GoCardless makes it easy to collect recurring payments

Sign upContact sales

PreviousTypes of ACH transfer
NextACH benefits