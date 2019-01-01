Brad Ewin
Content Lead (Acquisition & Activation)
An engineer-turned-writer, the focus of Brad’s work at GoCardless is understanding the problems that face businesses around the globe, and creating the content that makes it easiest for them to understand the solutions they have available to them. Brad’s writing has been featured in several other industry blogs and publications, including that of Xero, Intuit, AccountingWEB, and XU Magazine.
