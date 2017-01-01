If you decide to use the direct access route, ACH can be a complicated system with a significant amount of associated admin. Fortunately, it’s not the only way.

In contrast to the direct access route, using a TPPP is an easy way to reap the benefits of ACH debit payments while avoiding many of the admin hassles.

GoCardless offers an online service that streamlines the whole ACH process, from getting access to the scheme, through to taking payments from your customers, and helping you handle any errors or difficulties that may emerge.

In this section, we’ll explain more about exactly how GoCardless can help your business take ACH payments the easy way, by managing the entire process on your behalf.

Getting started with ACH debit payments via GoCardless

To start taking ACH debit payments with GoCardless, you don’t need an agreement with your bank. You can manage your payments using our simple online tool, or you can integrate with our REST API to maintain an entirely self-branded payment experience for your customers.

With GoCardless, there’s no need for your customers to use paper or phone authorization. Instead, they can easily set up ACH debit payments to you online. Once the authorization is set up, you can start collecting payments automatically.

Direct access via banks is not only complicated, but can also be expensive. However, many TPPPs also charge setup fees or charge for failed transactions. In contrast, GoCardless has simple and transparent pricing models, with no setup fees or other hidden costs.

Authorizations in GoCardless

GoCardless provides bank-approved, fully compliant online authorization forms for you to use for your customers. We ensure that all of your customers are notified of the authorization being set up prior to any payments being taken. We also store online authorization proofs for you, so you don’t have to deal with additional admin to be compliant.

Taking ACH debit payments with GoCardless

GoCardless processes ACH debit payments on your behalf, including:

Notifying customers - GoCardless sends your customers advance notice of each payment

Submitting payment requests - GoCardless handles all submissions to the bank on your behalf

Fast collection - GoCardless has optimized the ACH debit collection process to collect funds as fast as possible

Managing return requests with GoCardless

GoCardless will let you know if any of your customers requests a return. You can then review the request and retake the payment if appropriate. Our processes are carefully designed to reduce the risk of unauthorized returns, while making sure you always adhere to Nacha’s scheme rules.

We achieve this by offering you the following:

Clear authorization - GoCardless ensures payment pages contain clear and fully compliant information. We automatically send authorization receipts for you.

Automatic advanced notices - GoCardless automatically notifies your customers via email 2 working days in advance of a change in payment value, or for a change in payment date.

Scheme rules - GoCardless keeps up to date with all Nacha scheme rules and helps you to do the same.

Same day processing and GoCardless

GoCardless does not currently support Same Day ACH, as the limitations of same-day processing make it unsuited to our merchants.

Ready to get started?

If your business takes recurring payments, give GoCardless a try. Sign up here.