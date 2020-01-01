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GoCardless & Xero

You are only a few steps away from making the most of GoCardless and Xero

Please follow the steps below if you would like to move your payment collection from GoCardless standalone app to GoCardless for Xero.

How it works

Why you want to collect payments through GoCardless for Xero instead of GoCardless Dashboard.

No more manual data entry

Every transaction on GoCardless Dashboard needs to be manually entered into Xero to account for it. If you move your payments entirely to our GoCardless for Xero integration, transactions are automatically accounted for and reconciled.

Automated collection on invoice due date

If you raise invoices in Xero you only need to add GoCardless to your invoices and no further change to your workflow is required. On the due date the payment will be collected.

Taking instalment payments (splitting an invoice into smaller payments)

You can replicate subscriptions in GoCardless for Xero. Every invoice you raise can be split into smaller chunks. You can define the instalments by intervals or amount.

“It was just so simple – we were already using Xero so the integration was a really big plus. We can get clients set up in minutes and we know that’s it – our payments come in on time and are automatically reconciled against invoices”

Eli Tagi, Director, We Accounting

Get a tour of how GoCardless works with Xero

What other accountants and bookkeepers are saying

  • Positive cash flow

    “Having GoCardless really streamlines the whole process of collecting cash”

  • Lower cost of payments

    “GoCardless costs less, particularly when you take into account the time saving and efficiency boost it gives us,”

  • Less stress

    “GoCardless stops those awkward conversations with clients”

  • Easy to integrate

    “Integrating GoCardless with Xero is really easy – the system is incredibly intuitive.”

Contact us

Sales

Contact Sales

+44 20 4579 7398

Support

Request support

+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.