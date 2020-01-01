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GoCardless & Xero
Please follow the steps below if you would like to move your payment collection from GoCardless standalone app to GoCardless for Xero.
Every transaction on GoCardless Dashboard needs to be manually entered into Xero to account for it. If you move your payments entirely to our GoCardless for Xero integration, transactions are automatically accounted for and reconciled.
If you raise invoices in Xero you only need to add GoCardless to your invoices and no further change to your workflow is required. On the due date the payment will be collected.
You can replicate subscriptions in GoCardless for Xero. Every invoice you raise can be split into smaller chunks. You can define the instalments by intervals or amount.
Eli Tagi, Director, We Accounting