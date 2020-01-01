GoCardless & Xero
You are only a few steps away from making the most of GoCardless and Xero
Please follow the steps below if you would like to move your payment collection from GoCardless standalone app to GoCardless for Xero.
How it works
Enjoy an automated and integrated experience of GoCardless for Xero by following the following 3 steps. Not sure how to log into your GoCardless for Xero account? No problem, just click here - your login details are the same as for our standalone GoCardless app.
You can do this in the invoice or payments services section of your Xero account.
Check if the customers are matched to the customers in your Xero account. Here is a link to our support article that provides you with everything you need to know.
Once your customers are matched with the Xero customers, please ensure that automated payments are enabled. Here is a guide on how to do that.
Once automated collection is enabled, every time you raise an invoice in Xero to that customer, the payment will be automatically collected on the invoice due date. Payments are also automatically reconciled so you don’t need to spend time on manual data entry anymore. Here is an overview on everything reconciliation.
One more step, and this is an important one. In order to prevent duplicate payments from occurring, you will need to cancel your existing payment plans for merchants in GoCardless Dashboard. Our support team is happy to do this for you. If you were to do it yourself, your customers would receive an email updating them about the cancelled payment plan which would most likely confuse them. Please click here for further guidance.
Why you want to collect payments through GoCardless for Xero instead of GoCardless Dashboard.
No more manual data entry
Every transaction on GoCardless Dashboard needs to be manually entered into Xero to account for it. If you move your payments entirely to our GoCardless for Xero integration, transactions are automatically accounted for and reconciled.
Automated collection on invoice due date
If you raise invoices in Xero you only need to add GoCardless to your invoices and no further change to your workflow is required. On the due date the payment will be collected.
Taking instalment payments (splitting an invoice into smaller payments)
You can replicate subscriptions in GoCardless for Xero. Every invoice you raise can be split into smaller chunks. You can define the instalments by intervals or amount.
“It was just so simple – we were already using Xero so the integration was a really big plus. We can get clients set up in minutes and we know that’s it – our payments come in on time and are automatically reconciled against invoices”
Eli Tagi, Director, We Accounting