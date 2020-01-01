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Collect member payments directly from their bank accounts. And skip the struggle with standing orders, cash or annoying spreadsheets. Plus, make every transaction count with 0% fees for 90 days.
Instantly collect one-off bank payments to avoid high card fees. Take the hassle out of recurring collections by automating with Direct Debit.
You don’t have to rely on your members remembering to pay invoices on time. Saving you all those costly hours chasing up late fees.
You can reduce your manual tasks and manage your payments in one place by choosing from over 350+ integrations.
They can pay in a few taps or clicks, on any device. Or set up convenient, automated payments. And we're secure.
GoCardless is trusted by 18 County Football Associations across England.
Sign up your football club, collect your teams sub's payments, and you'll qualify for a £300 gift card to spend on a Kelme GoCardless kit. T&Cs apply.
Reduce your failed payments. Successfully collect 99% of instant, one-off payments – and 97.3% of automated, recurring payments – on the first try.
Source: GoCardless Payment Success Rates, 2025
We have a payment failure rate of only 0.4%, and many of those are rectified instantly upon retrying the payment.Damian Clements, Finance Director, Yorkshire Energy
Core features
1% + £/€0.20 per transaction
Max. price cap £/€4 per transaction
+0.3% added to transactions over £2,000
2% +£0.20 for international
Prices exclude VAT
Benefits
Collect one-off and recurring payments seamlessly
Collect international payments from 30+ countries with the real exchange rate (powered by Wise)
Use GoCardless with an API, our dashboard or integrate with 350+ partner softwares, such as Xero, Sage or QuickBooks
Include your branding on the customer sign-up form
Enhanced payment protection
1.25% + £/€0.20 per transaction
Max. price cap £/€5 per transaction
+0.3% added to transactions over £2,000
2.25% +£0.20 for international
Prices exclude VAT
Benefits
All Standard benefits plus
Reduce failed payments through intelligent retries
Verify new customers' bank account details instantly at checkout
Design a tailored customer experience, from your own payment pages to email notifications (additional fees apply)
End-to-end fraud protection
1.4% + £/€0.20 per transaction
Max. price cap £/€5.60 per transaction
+0.3% added to transactions over £2,000
2.4% +£0.20 for international
Prices exclude VAT
Benefits
All Standard and Advanced benefits plus
Prevent fraud by intelligently identifying and verifying risky payers
Resolve fraud by monitoring and challenging chargebacks
Fully customised package
For businesses with large payment volumes or requiring a bespoke solution with dedicated support
Volume discounts
Premium white labelling
Benefits
All Standard, Advanced and Pro benefits plus:
Dedicated end-to-end customer success
Unlock discounts as you scale transaction volume
Option to commit volume or pay as you go
Collect one-off and recurring payments seamlessly
Collect international payments from 30+ countries with the real exchange rate (powered by Wise)
Use GoCardless with an API, our dashboard or integrate with 350+ partner softwares, such as Xero, Sage or QuickBooks
Include your branding on the customer sign-up form
What is the monthly cost?
What is the monthly cost?
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Estimated monthly saving compared to card payment fees
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Estimated time saving per month not chasing late payments
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We can pause payments when a player gets injured or needs to take a break, and just restart them when they return.”
Lee Sutter, Club Development Manager, Faversham Strike Force FC
Partner search
You can connect GoCardless with one of 350+ software platforms popular with sports clubs around the UK – like LoveAdmin, Coacha, Club Manager and ClubSpark.
Whether it’s sign-up fees, memberships, or one-off payments for kit and equipment, our flexible platform is built for clubs like yours. Join now to pay no fees for 90 days and get your club in the best shape of its life. T&Cs apply.