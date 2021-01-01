Mandatory mandate contents

Learn about the mandatory wording required in SEPA Direct Debit mandates.

SEPA Direct Debit mandates must include certain mandatory wording:

The standard heading: "SEPA Direct Debit mandate". The following mandatory legal text, in the header:

For Core scheme:

“By signing this mandate form, you authorise (A) {NAME OF MERCHANT} to send instructions to your bank to debit your account and (B) your bank to debit your account in accordance with the instructions from {NAME OF MERCHANT}. As part of your rights, you are entitled to a refund from your bank under the terms and conditions of your agreement with your bank. A refund must be claimed within 8 weeks starting from the date on which your account was debited. Please complete all the fields marked.”

For B2B scheme:

“By signing this mandate form, you authorise (A) {NAME OF MERCHANT} to send instructions to your bank to debit your account and (B) your bank to debit your account in accordance with the instructions from {NAME OF MERCHANT}. This mandate is only intended for business-to-business transactions. You are not entitled to a refund from your bank after your account has been debited, but you are entitled to request your bank not to debit your account up until the day on which the payment is due. Please complete all the fields marked. *”

3. The mandate must also contain the following legal wording:

“Your rights are explained in a statement that you can obtain from your bank.”

Additional mandatory information required

Whether it is core/B2B

Unique mandate reference

Name of the payer

IBAN of the payer

BIC code of the payer’s bank

Merchant company name

Merchant’s Creditor Identifier

Merchant’s full address (including postal code and country)

Type of payment

Signature place and time

Signature(s)*

*The SEPA e-mandate scheme does so through the payer's online banking, but this is currently unsupported by the banks. GoCardless maintains comprehensive logs of the 'electronic signature' the customer creates.

GoCardless can help design a compliant SEPA mandate. We also have created an easy to complete form which populates a SEPA compliant mandate (here) via our API. This mandate includes all of the above information.

To find out more about collecting SEPA Direct Debits, or to register your interest with GoCardless, visit our homepage.