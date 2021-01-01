Skip to content
Mandatory mandate contents

Learn about the mandatory wording required in SEPA Direct Debit mandates.

SEPA Direct Debit mandates must include certain mandatory wording:

  1. The standard heading: "SEPA Direct Debit mandate".

  2. The following mandatory legal text, in the header:

For Core scheme:

“By signing this mandate form, you authorise (A) {NAME OF MERCHANT} to send instructions to your bank to debit your account and (B) your bank to debit your account in accordance with the instructions from {NAME OF MERCHANT}. As part of your rights, you are entitled to a refund from your bank under the terms and conditions of your agreement with your bank. A refund must be claimed within 8 weeks starting from the date on which your account was debited. Please complete all the fields marked.”

For B2B scheme:

“By signing this mandate form, you authorise (A) {NAME OF MERCHANT} to send instructions to your bank to debit your account and (B) your bank to debit your account in accordance with the instructions from {NAME OF MERCHANT}. This mandate is only intended for business-to-business transactions. You are not entitled to a refund from your bank after your account has been debited, but you are entitled to request your bank not to debit your account up until the day on which the payment is due. Please complete all the fields marked. *”

3. The mandate must also contain the following legal wording:

“Your rights are explained in a statement that you can obtain from your bank.”

Additional mandatory information required

  • Whether it is core/B2B

  • Unique mandate reference

  • Name of the payer

  • IBAN of the payer

  • BIC code of the payer’s bank

  • Merchant company name

  • Merchant’s Creditor Identifier

  • Merchant’s full address (including postal code and country)

  • Type of payment

  • Signature place and time

  • Signature(s)*

*The SEPA e-mandate scheme does so through the payer's online banking, but this is currently unsupported by the banks. GoCardless maintains comprehensive logs of the 'electronic signature' the customer creates.

GoCardless can help design a compliant SEPA mandate. We also have created an easy to complete form which populates a SEPA compliant mandate (here) via our API. This mandate includes all of the above information.

To find out more about collecting SEPA Direct Debits, or to register your interest with GoCardless, visit our homepage.

GoCardless is used by over 55,000 businesses around the world.

