OMS integrates GoCardless open banking payments

LONDON 23 JULY -- Bank payment company GoCardless has announced a partnership with OMS, the seamless single-input enquiry to completion processing platform for brokers, to simplify and accelerate the payment process for its ever-growing user base.

OMS will integrate Instant Bank Pay, GoCardless’ open banking payments feature, directly into its platform, enabling brokers to efficiently request payments from their clients for a variety of services rendered, such as broker fees.

This will enable intermediary firms to better manage, collect and reconcile their payments to help improve cash flow and streamline a host of financial transactions, all without having to leave the OMS CRM system. In addition, they can sidestep expensive card fees by collecting instant, one-off payments through open banking.

Neal Jannels, Managing Director of One Mortgage System (OMS), said: “We remain focused on exploring ways to generate more time for brokers to do what they do best, advising clients and building their business in the most cost-effective and most cost-efficient ways possible.

“The GoCardless ethos of making payments faster, cheaper, and more secure is an admirable one and this important integration certainly fits within our ongoing commitment to helping the broker community to work smarter, not harder.”

Seb Hempstead, VP of Partnerships at GoCardless, said: “We’re excited to partner with OMS to take the pain out of getting paid for their customers. By leveraging our open banking payments, brokers can deliver a best-in-class customer experience while saving time and money, creating a win-win for everyone. This use case demonstrates how open banking can bring real value to businesses and payers in the mortgage space, and we look forward to deepening our footprint in the industry with OMS.”

OMS is the only end-to-end platform which covers product areas such as residential, buy-to-let, second charge, equity release, bridging, commercial plus general insurance, and protection. It is integrated with market-leading providers – Ignite, Submissions Brain, The Source, Twenty7Tec, iPipeline, Hometrack, Experian, Equifax, Uinsure, Air Sourcing and Knowledge Bank - to provide users with best in class for product sourcing, protection sourcing and criteria searching.

The partnership is the latest move for GoCardless as it continues to accelerate its growth through partners. In March this year the fintech announced its plans to acquire Nuapay which will significantly scale GoCardless’ indirect channel proposition, consolidating its position as a key payment provider to existing and new customer segments including Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) and Payment Service Providers (PSPs).

Notes to Eds.

For more information, contact:

press@gocardless.com

About GoCardless

GoCardless is a global bank payment company. We help more than 85,000 businesses, from start-ups to household names, collect both recurring and one-off payments, without the chasing, stress or expensive fees. Each year GoCardless processes more than US$35 billion of payments across 30+ countries. Our acquisition of Nordigen means we’re also helping businesses make faster and more informed decisions through easy access to bank account data. We are headquartered in the UK, with additional offices in Australia, France, Latvia and the United States. For more information, please visit www.gocardless.com and follow us on Twitter @GoCardless.

© 2024 GoCardless Ltd. All Rights Reserved. GoCardless is a registered trademark of GoCardless Ltd in multiple countries. Third party trademarks mentioned above are owned by their respective companies. Unless explicitly identified as such, nothing in this press release should be construed to the contrary, or as an approval, endorsement or sponsorship by any third parties of GoCardless Ltd. or any aspect of this press release

About OMS

One Mortgage System (OMS) is an all-encompassing CRM Platform that powers Brokers, Networks and Lenders. Features include: a CRM, audit trails, pre-population of documents, DIPs, full two-way lender integration with a number of lenders.

The platform allows encrypted document uploads, sourcing, ESIS, evidence of research, email and SMS updates, pre-underwriting, AVMs, credit searches and so much more to help save brokers hours of administration time.

The value of lending transacted by users of OMS in 2022 was over £9bn and the milestone of 14,000 unique broker registered users will be achieved by the end of 2023.