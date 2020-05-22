Skip to content
Breadcrumb
Resources
Technology

Official Node.js Support

Simon Grimshaw
Written by

Last editedJun 20241 min read

Node.js has been one of our most requested client libraries, and today we can announce we’ve just released our first version! 

This new library means it will be faster and easier than ever to build robust integrations with our API if you're using the Node.js - you can focus on building your business instead of building the integration from scratch.

If you aren’t using Node.js, we also have several other client libraries in popular languages Ruby, Python, PHP, Java and .Net.

Getting Started

You can find the package on NPM and all the source code on GitHub. For all you TypeScript lovers out there, we also have TypeScript definitions to help you.

Our getting started guide will take you through all the steps you need to get your first integration going and help you get familiar with the library.

Our API reference will cover all of the API endpoints in more detail, with code examples showing you how to use each of them. Every resource endpoint in our API is available in the client library.

Over 100,000 businesses use GoCardless to get paid on time. Learn more about how you can improve payment processing at your business today.

Get Started

All Categories

PaymentsCash flowOpen BankingFinanceEnterpriseAccountingGoCardlessTechnology

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Sign up in minutesContact sales

Contact us

Sales

Contact Sales

+44 20 4579 7398

Support

Request support

+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.