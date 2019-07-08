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Merchant of the Month: Aquiss

Maya Ross
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Last editedJun 20241 min read

Here at GoCardless, we love to work with businesses like our own: those that supply a great technology product to the SME market. Aquiss is just such a company.

Aquiss provide broadband, telecommunications and web hosting to the professional home and SME markets, and have maintained a top 10 ranking on a number of review sites for 5 years straight.

A fast growing business, their current payment solution wasn’t cutting it. Managing Director Martin Pitt explains:

It was clear that we were losing new sales by not offering Direct Debit, whilst wasting time chasing late payments. What’s more, in an industry where pennies win deals, the increasing cost of card payments was hindering us. GoCardless’ 1% charge solved this problem overnight.

Aquiss have been using GoCardless through our integration with WHMCS, a billing system. We’re thrilled to have them on board, and hope they continue to grow!

Interested in discovering all the great benefits of GoCardless for yourself? Simply sign up today in just 60 seconds!

Over 100,000 businesses use GoCardless to get paid on time. Learn more about how you can improve payment processing at your business today.

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GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.