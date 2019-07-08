Skip to content
Breadcrumb
Resources
GoCardless

Introducing bulk payments

Alasdair Monk
Written by

Last editedJan 20201 min read

Today, we're excited to announce a feature that's been on our roadmap since we started the redesign of our dashboards: bulk payment submission.

Now, you can take thousands of payments by Direct Debit in just a few clicks.

Taking multiple payments is easy. We generate a .csv file of your customer data which you can edit in your favourite spreadsheet software. You upload your modified .csv back to us and we'll validate it and let you review & submit your payments.

ps-2@2x

You can find a detailed guide to taking bulk payments here.

We hope this new feature will make it even easier to save time and money for your business. As always, we can't wait to hear your feedback.

Over 100,000 businesses use GoCardless to get paid on time. Learn more about how you can improve payment processing at your business today.

Get Started

All Categories

PaymentsCash flowOpen BankingFinanceEnterpriseAccountingGoCardlessTechnology

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Sign up in minutesContact sales

Contact us

Sales

Contact Sales

+44 20 4579 7398

Support

Request support

+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.