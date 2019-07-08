Introducing bulk payments

Today, we're excited to announce a feature that's been on our roadmap since we started the redesign of our dashboards: bulk payment submission.

Now, you can take thousands of payments by Direct Debit in just a few clicks.

Taking multiple payments is easy. We generate a .csv file of your customer data which you can edit in your favourite spreadsheet software. You upload your modified .csv back to us and we'll validate it and let you review & submit your payments.

You can find a detailed guide to taking bulk payments here.

We hope this new feature will make it even easier to save time and money for your business. As always, we can't wait to hear your feedback.