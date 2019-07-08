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FAQ Friday – How can you improve your accounts receivable process?

Andy Tweddle
Written by

Last editedJan 2020

Accounts receivable. We’ve all heard the term before, but if you’re not part of a finance team, it can be tough to fully understand what impact it will have on your cash flow and the health of your business.

In this week’s FAQ Friday, we break down exactly what accounts receivable means, why it’s really important and share a few tips on how you can improve it to benefit your payment collection and overall cash flow.

We want to hear from you – [get in touch](mailto:content@gocardless.com?subject=FAQ Fridays) and we’ll answer your questions in an upcoming video.

Optimise your accounts receivable

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