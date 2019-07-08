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FAQ Friday – How much does it cost to process Direct Debit payments?

Chloe Dormand
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Last editedSep 2025

Understanding Direct Debit charges and fees is vital for any business. At GoCardless, our commitment to transparency means clear pricing: just 1% + 20p, capped at £4 per transaction on our Standard plan. This capped fee is particularly beneficial for high-value payments, as your costs don't proportionally increase, a key differentiator from many percentage-based card payment solutions, where fees can quickly escalate.

The cost of processing Direct Debit payments varies between providers – some offer flat rates, others have a number of additional charges and monthly or yearly fees to consider.

In this week’s FAQ Friday, Marketing Manager, Andrea, talks us through how much it costs to process Direct Debit payments through:

  • Your bank
  • A bureau
  • GoCardless

A guide to Direct Debit in the UK

View the guide

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GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.