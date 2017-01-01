FAQ Friday – How much does it cost to process Direct Debit payments?
By Chloe DormandNov 20181 min read
The cost of processing Direct Debit payments varies between providers – some offer flat rates, others have a number of additional charges and monthly or yearly fees to consider.
In this week’s FAQ Friday, Marketing Manager, Andrea, talks us through how much it costs to process Direct Debit payments through:
- Your bank
- A bureau
- GoCardless
GoCardless is used by over 55,000 businesses around the world. Learn more about how you can improve payment processing at your business today.