FAQ Friday – How much does it cost to process Direct Debit payments?

By Chloe DormandNov 20181 min read

The cost of processing Direct Debit payments varies between providers – some offer flat rates, others have a number of additional charges and monthly or yearly fees to consider.

In this week’s FAQ Friday, Marketing Manager, Andrea, talks us through how much it costs to process Direct Debit payments through:

  • Your bank
  • A bureau
  • GoCardless

