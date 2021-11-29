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GoCardless wins Best Small Customer Service Team Award

Toni Gregory
Written by

Last editedMar 20221 min read

GoCardless’ Customer Support Team won big at this year’s European Contact Centre & Customer Service Awards (ECCCSAs), being crowned Best Small Customer Service Team 2021. The Customer Support Team were up against some impressive competition, including teams from Charlotte Tilbury, Pizza Hut and HSBC, and we’re both delighted and very proud of the team’s achievement!

What are the ECCCSAs?

The ECCCSAs are the longest-running awards in the customer contact industry, recognising exceptional service to customers across 26 European countries. Our team previously won bronze in the Best Small Customer Service Team category in both 2018 and 2019, making winning gold feel like a true reflection of the hard work that the team has put into improving our offerings over the past year. 

We recently shared some behind the scenes insights on our Customer Support Team to mark National Customer Services Week, including that the team has grown to five times the size and that they have helped to answer over 100,000 support tickets in 2021 alone. However, our Customer Support colleagues have also been busy reviewing and adapting the GoCardless support offering, finding new ways to better serve our customers. This has included launching four different types of packages that have enabled us to better tailor support to different customers’ needs and expectations. Alongside the packages, we have optimised our support ticketing system by setting up priority response times. The team has also gone from offering Monday-Friday support to being available 24/7 all year round. 

These are just a few of the positive changes that the team have made, and it’s great to see them recognised by customer service industry leaders and peers. Well done team!

[en-GB] GoCardless team collects Best Customer Support Team award image

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GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.