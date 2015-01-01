Skip to content
Optimising SEPA Direct Debit

By Isaac SeymourAug 20151 min read

Here at GoCardless we're always looking for ways to optimise the speed of the Direct Debit process. We recently made our GBP payouts arrive a day sooner than before, but our Euro payouts have been lagging behind, taking 2-3 working days to arrive. Now we're able to bring that down to just one.

At the same time we're making SEPA COR1 available. This is a faster version of SEPA Direct Debit, taking just 2 working days to collect payments. It's currently supported for collecting from most German, Austrian, and Spanish banks. If you don't specify the scheme when setting up a mandate, we'll automatically use COR1 whenever possible.

All new merchants will be able to take advantage of both of these optimisations straight away, and we'll be enabling them for existing merchants over the next few weeks. Get in touch if you're keen to be in the first batch!

