A big welcome to Clear Books!

By GoCardless — Nov 2012 — 1 min read

We've got some exciting news: all Clear Books customers can now collect their invoices using GoCardless!

Clear Books?

Clear Books take the pain out of accountancy for thousands of freelancers and small businesses. If you're looking for an easier way than spreadsheets, paper receipts and accountants, you should check them out.

Seamless integration

We've been working incredibly closely with the Clear Books team over the last couple of weeks. Pooling our resources, including working from each other's offices, we've delivered an integration that feels completely seamless:

Signing up is a cinch - you'll be collecting payments within 60 seconds. Check out our helpful guide if you have any trouble. Automatic payment collection - with GoCardless your customers can authorize you to bill them a variable amount each month. Invoice payment is then automatic! Payments reconcile themselves - no more matching bank statements with invoices; an invoice's status will update automatically the moment it's paid. Our fees are as low as ever - GoCardless costs £0 to sign up. It's £0 per month. Our monthly minimum is £0. All it costs is 1% per transaction, capped at £2.

Get started instantly, for free

Getting started with GoCardless is instant, and it's free. Just follow our helpful guide.