Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
LoginSign up
BreadcrumbResources

A big welcome to Clear Books!

By GoCardlessNov 20121 min read

We've got some exciting news: all Clear Books customers can now collect their invoices using GoCardless!

Clear Books?

Clear Books take the pain out of accountancy for thousands of freelancers and small businesses. If you're looking for an easier way than spreadsheets, paper receipts and accountants, you should check them out.

Seamless integration

We've been working incredibly closely with the Clear Books team over the last couple of weeks. Pooling our resources, including working from each other's offices, we've delivered an integration that feels completely seamless:

  1. Signing up is a cinch - you'll be collecting payments within 60 seconds. Check out our helpful guide if you have any trouble.

  2. Automatic payment collection - with GoCardless your customers can authorize you to bill them a variable amount each month. Invoice payment is then automatic!

  3. Payments reconcile themselves - no more matching bank statements with invoices;  an invoice's status will update automatically the moment it's paid.

  4. Our fees are as low as ever - GoCardless costs £0 to sign up. It's £0 per month. Our monthly minimum is £0. All it costs is 1% per transaction, capped at £2.

Get started instantly, for free

Getting started with GoCardless is instant, and it's free. Just follow our helpful guide.

GoCardless is used by over 55,000 businesses around the world. Learn more about how you can improve payment processing at your business today.

Learn moreSign Up

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Contact sales

Contact Us

Sales

Contact sales

+44 20 8338 9539

Support

Request support

+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd., Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services. GoCardless SAS (23-25 Avenue Mac-Mahon, Paris, 75017, France), an affiliate of GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 834 422 180, R.C.S. PARIS), is authorised by the ACPR (French Prudential Supervision and Resolution Authority), Bank Code (CIB) 17118, for the provision of payment services.