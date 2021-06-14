Skip to content
Breadcrumb
Resources

We’re committed to measuring all our emissions, including scope 3, and setting a net zero target by the end of 2021.

Tech Zero blog post header
Written by

Last editedJun 20211 min read

We’re committed to measuring all our emissions, including scope 3, and setting a net zero target by the end of 2021. This means limiting our company’s carbon footprint in line with keeping global warming to below 1.5°C - the critical level of heating to avoid the worst impacts of the climate crisis.

The commitments we’re making

As part of our net zero commitment, we will:

  • Measure all our global organisation’s emissions, including scope 3, and report them publicly each year.

  • Publish more details about how we plan to reach net zero by the end of 2021, including setting a net zero target date, and an interim target(s).

  • Become/continue to be a carbon neutral business.

  • Appoint a member of our executive team to be responsible and accountable for our net zero target.

  • Communicate our climate commitments in other meaningful ways, including to our customers.

  • Report our progress to our Board annually, and on our website.

All Categories

PaymentsCash flowOpen BankingFinanceEnterpriseAccountingGoCardlessTechnology

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Sign up in minutesContact sales

Contact us

Sales

Contact Sales

+44 20 4579 7398

Support

Request support

+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.