GoCardless wins Best Fintech Startup in Europe

By GoCardlessJun 20141 min read

GoCardless attended the The Europas earlier this week and were flattered to pick up "Best Fintech Startup in Europe".

Founded in 2009, the Europas are the premier awards for the hottest startups in Europe. Judged by peers from the startup and investor community, the awards celebrate the most innovative and progressive tech companies in Europe across around 20 categories. Previous winners at the Europas include SpotifyLovefilmWonga and GoCardless!

We'd like to say thank you to everyone who makes our success possible. We will continue doing everything we can to delight you.

