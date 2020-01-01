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For technical support or information regarding events, please use the Customer Hub. If you are an existing customer looking for support, please submit a support ticket or call +44 20 8338 9540.
For technical support or information regarding events, please use the Customer Hub. If you are an existing customer looking for support, please submit a support ticket or call +44 20 8338 9540.
“GoCardless has provided an extremely stable product and I can't remember a single occasion where we had to intervene on a broad, sweeping technical problem. In a constantly changing landscape, it's amazing to be able to lean on a partner like GoCardless."Plum
Elise Nunn, Head of Operations