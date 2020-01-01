Global payments
Since Faversham Strike Force swapped cash payments for GoCardless, its coaches and volunteers have more time to give their all to supporting the community.
Grassroots sports club
of payments taken through GoCardless.
to get set up taking payments.
On paper, and on the pitch, Faversham Strike Force is a grassroots football club based in Kent. But, to the community it serves and its army of 174 volunteers, it’s much more than that.
Lee Suter, Club Development Manager, explains: “We offer football to girls, boys, women and men; early years coaching and even walking football for over 60s, but our role in the community is much more than just kicking a football. It's about helping people be active and it's about making friends.”
One thing the club is definitely not about, however, is payments admin. This was getting out of control until the club showed cash the red card and switched to Direct Debit with GoCardless.
Now, instead of chasing payments or running money to the bank, volunteers have more time to focus on the club and the community.
Relying on cash payments meant coaches were on the frontline of financial admin, which is not what they signed up for.
Even for the club’s actual administrators, cash payments were an admin nightmare.
“The treasurer or myself would have to keep manual records, take money to the bank, maintain our own systems to track what was coming in and going out,” added Lee. “Payments really took up a lot of everyone’s time.”
Faversham Strike Force now uses GoCardless to automatically collect all payments, both one-offs and monthly membership fees. This keeps the cash flowing freely and, ultimately, the club running smoothly.
“Regular payments are vital to the running of the club and 90% of our payments now come through GoCardless,” said Lee.
“We spoke to other grassroots football clubs about our payments issues, and the name GoCardless kept coming up. It took just minutes to set up, and now we hardly have to think about collecting members’ payments.”
Digitising payments means Faversham Strike Force’s coaching team now has more time to focus on their passion: delivering great training sessions in a safe, fun and inclusive environment.
“It’s brilliant not to have to collect money or chase payments,” said Jo Starkey, Coach, Faversham Strike Force. “We can concentrate more on the kids and we've got more time to make their training sessions more fun, engaging and different.”
Parents are happier too, because cash payments were always an extra piece of life admin that they could really do without.
“GoCardless gives me an easier life,” said Lisa Silcox, whose daughter has trained with the club for five years.
Throughout Lee’s 25-year association with Faversham Strike Force, the club has gone from strength to strength, on and off the pitch, and he’s impressed that GoCardless has evolved alongside it.
“I’m so proud of the evolution of the club,” he said. “We've now got 58 teams, 850 members, and GoCardless has evolved with us, adapting to our needs and those of other grassroots sports organisations. It's a real partnership, and we don't see that changing.”
