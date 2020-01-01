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Our customer-first approach

With you every step of the way

Our team is here to help you get the most out of GoCardless from day one.

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Getting paid should be easy, right?

But from our 10+ years in the market, we’re surprised at how frustrating and outdated many payment methods still are.

That’s why we build simple and secure bank payment solutions. And why we have a dedicated Customer Success Group. So that getting paid is a breeze – like it should be.

“Customer-first” isn’t just words to us

Everyone says they’re customer-first. We’re different – we’ve invested significantly in building a robust, customer-focused group within GoCardless.

(And we’re all a bit obsessed with making sure you’re consistently getting great value out of our product.)

We feel we have a true ally in GoCardless that can help us achieve our goal of making customers’ lives as simple as possible.

Mauro Bartoletti, Head of Digital Programs, Epson Europe

We're committed to a customer culture focused on...

Trust : image for Customer webpage
Trust : image for Customer webpage

Trust

Because you should be able to rely on your payments partner to always be looking out for the best for you.

Inspiration

Whatever your ambitions are, we’ll be by your side, cheering you on and helping you get there.

Advocate : image for Customer webpage
Advocate : image for Customer webpage

Advocacy

We build GoCardless for you. Which means your voice is the one that matters most to us.

Our customer-first framework

We’ve been at this a while. So we know what we need to do to deliver the right resource to you, in the right way, at the right time.

Here’s what your journey will look like

Say hello to your new best (work) friend

Our team of specialists is here to ensure you maximise the benefits of using GoCardless throughout your journey with us.

  • Marios

    Customer Success Manager

  • Wajeeha

    Customer Support Advocate

  • Amy

    Partner Support Specialist

  • Stephanie

    Customer Enablement Manager

Don’t just take our word for it

We’re thrilled to be trusted by 75,000+ businesses around the world. From local window cleaners to global SaaS companies.

You can hear about some of their experiences – and successes – with GoCardless below.

  • Optimising recurring payments

    "When customers choose GoCardless, they stay with us for longer and they convert better."

  • Removing inefficiencies

    "GoCardless saves us about three FTE per year, which equates to around £100,000 worth of overhead."

  • Error free payments

    "GoCardless ensures our transactions are accurate, easy to set up and manage."

  • Developer friendly API

    "When your engineers want to integrate with it, you know it's a scalable solution."

  • Increasing conversions

    "We feel we have a true ally in GoCardless that can help us achieve our goals."

  • Automating manual processes

    “Payments now take much less time, and we have greater control and visibility.”

  • Automated, repeatable, dependable

    "In a constantly changing landscape, it's amazing to be able to lean on a partner like GoCardless."

Check out the support and services we offer

You have a whole team of experts, and an array of services on offer, from us here at GoCardless.

Find out more

Contact us

Sales

Contact Sales

+44 20 4579 7398

Support

Request support

+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.