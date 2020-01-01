COMPLAINT RESOLUTION
We hope to have satisfactorily resolved your complaint by the time you receive our final response. If this is not the case, your next step will be to escalate your complaint to your relevant mediator.
Select your country below to view the complaint process for your region
Australian organisations that are dissatisfied with the response received from GoCardless may, if eligible, refer their complaint to the Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA).
AFCA provides fair and independent financial services complaint resolution that is free to consumers.
Website: www.afca.org.au Email: info@afca.org.au
Telephone: 1800 931 678 (free call)
Postal Address: Australian Financial Complaints Authority, GPO Box 3, Melbourne VIC 3001[1]
In most cases, you will have two years to lodge a complaint after you have received a final response from GoCardless.
Complaints regarding the bank debit (Direct Debit) service provided by GoCardless should be escalated to the UK Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS).
Website: www.financial-ombudsman.org.uk/ Email: complaint.info@financial-ombudsman.org.uk
Telephone: 0800 023 4567
Postal Address: FOS, Exchange Tower, Harbour Exchange Square, London, E14 9SR
You may, if eligible, refer your complaint to the Financial Ombudsman Service, free of charge – but you must do so within six months of your final response from GoCardless.
If you do not refer your complaint in time, the Ombudsman will not have our permission to consider your complaint and so will only be able to do so in very limited circumstances (for example, if the Ombudsman believes that the delay was as a result of exceptional circumstances).
Further information about the Financial Ombudsman Service can be found here.
If you have an issue with the service you've received, please raise a complaint and our team will work with you to find a resolution.