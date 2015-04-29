Technology

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2016 was another record breaking year for Direct Debit in the UK. Find out how flexible Direct Debit solutions have opened up the system to businesses of all sizes
The deadline is getting ever closer... you'll need to upgrade unless your software supports the new security standard.
If you want to accept payments online, you have two main options: Credit (or Debit) Card and Direct Debit. To help you get to grips with your online payment options we've run through the main choices at a high level here.
Online payments systems can be tough to understand. In this article, we demystify payments and recommend a range of alternative systems for those specific non-Direct Debit use cases.
Bacstel-IP, Bacs approved software and the Bacs payment services website.