Technology

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Direct Debit: from low tech to digital
Direct Debit: from low tech to digital

2016 was another record breaking year for Direct Debit in the UK. Find out how flexible Direct Debit solutions have opened up the system to businesses of all sizes

3 min read
Payments
Update on the GoCardless service outage
Update on the GoCardless service outage
2 min read
GoCardless
Bacs TLS and SHA-2 Security Updates
Bacs TLS and SHA-2 Security Updates

The deadline is getting ever closer... you'll need to upgrade unless your software supports the new security standard.

2 min read
Bacs
Zero-downtime Postgres migrations - a little help
Zero-downtime Postgres migrations - a little help
3 min read
GoCardless
The Troubleshooting Tales: issues scaling Postgres connections
The Troubleshooting Tales: issues scaling Postgres connections
3 min read
GoCardless
In search of performance - how we shaved 200ms off every POST request
In search of performance - how we shaved 200ms off every POST request
3 min read
GoCardless
New API Version - 2015-07-06
New API Version - 2015-07-06
1 min read
GoCardless
Coach: An alternative to Rails controllers
Coach: An alternative to Rails controllers
4 min read
GoCardless
Prius: environmentally-friendly app config
Prius: environmentally-friendly app config
1 min read
GoCardless
Safely retrying API requests
Safely retrying API requests
2 min read
GoCardless
Zero-downtime Postgres migrations - the hard parts
Zero-downtime Postgres migrations - the hard parts
5 min read
GoCardless
How we built the new gocardless.com
How we built the new gocardless.com
2 min read
GoCardless
Interning at GoCardless
Interning at GoCardless
2 min read
GoCardless
Stubby: better mocking of HTTP requests in client side tests
Stubby: better mocking of HTTP requests in client side tests
1 min read
GoCardless
New API Version - 2015-04-29
New API Version - 2015-04-29
2 min read
GoCardless
It's now easier to take Direct Debit globally
It's now easier to take Direct Debit globally
1 min read
GoCardless
Visualising GoCardless' UK Growth
Visualising GoCardless' UK Growth
5 min read
GoCardless
Ibandit: simple IBAN manipulation
Ibandit: simple IBAN manipulation
1 min read
GoCardless
Online Payment Methods: How to accept payments online
Online Payment Methods: How to accept payments online

If you want to accept payments online, you have two main options: Credit (or Debit) Card and Direct Debit. To help you get to grips with your online payment options we've run through the main choices at a high level here.

8 min read
Payments
Syncing Postgres to Elasticsearch: lessons learned
Syncing Postgres to Elasticsearch: lessons learned
4 min read
GoCardless
Online payment systems made simple
Online payment systems made simple

Online payments systems can be tough to understand. In this article, we demystify payments and recommend a range of alternative systems for those specific non-Direct Debit use cases.

3 min read
Payments
Using ES6 Modules with AngularJS 1.3
Using ES6 Modules with AngularJS 1.3
1 min read
GoCardless
How to use Bacstel-IP
How to use Bacstel-IP

Bacstel-IP, Bacs approved software and the Bacs payment services website.

3 min read
Bacs
Building APIs: lessons learned the hard way
Building APIs: lessons learned the hard way
3 min read
GoCardless
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GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.