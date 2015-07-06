Skip to content
Breadcrumb
Resources
GoCardless

New API Version - 2015-07-06

Grey Baker
Written by

Last editedJun 2024

Version 2015-07-06 is released today, with the following changes:

  • Removes /helpers endpoint from the API
  • Renames subscription start_at and end_at to start_date and end_date
  • Enforces date format when passing a payment charge_date

For the majority of integrations, the upgrade will be extremely simple, but we will continue our support for v2015-04-29 until the 6th of January, 2016.

Upgrading

Upgrading to the new API version should be extremely simple:

  1. Update your version header:

    GoCardless-Version: 2015-07-06

  2. If you use the subscriptions

endpoint, update your integration to use start_date and end_date keys instead of start_at and end_at.

  1. If you generate PDF mandates, update your integration to use the new

mandate_pdfs endpoint.

  1. If you use the old /helpers/modulus_check endpoint, update your code to use

the new bank_details_lookups endpoint.

Why are GoCardless making these changes?

The above changes achieve two improvements to the GoCardless API:

  1. Dates now all have an _date key, whilst timestamps all have an _at key.

  2. All endpoints act as first class resources. Previously the /helpers endpoints

were inconsistent with the rest of the API, making them harder to use.

Off the back of these changes we will release version 1.0 of our Java and Ruby client libraries this week. Python and PHP will follow shortly afterwards.

Need help upgrading or have any questions?

Get in touch

Over 100,000 businesses use GoCardless to get paid on time. Learn more about how you can improve payment processing at your business today.

Get Started

All Categories

PaymentsCash flowOpen BankingFinanceEnterpriseAccountingGoCardlessTechnology

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Sign up in minutesContact sales

Contact us

Sales

Contact Sales

+44 20 4579 7398

Support

Request support

+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.