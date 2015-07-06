New API Version - 2015-07-06
By Grey BakerJul 20151 min read
Version
2015-07-06 is released today, with the following changes:
- Removes
/helpersendpoint from the API
- Renames subscription
start_atand
end_atto
start_dateand
end_date
- Enforces date format when passing a payment
charge_date
For the majority of integrations, the upgrade will be extremely simple, but we will continue our support for v2015-04-29 until the 6th of January, 2016.
Upgrading
Upgrading to the new API version should be extremely simple:
-
Update your version header:
GoCardless-Version: 2015-07-06
-
If you use the subscriptions
endpoint, update your integration to use
start_date and
end_date keys instead
of
start_at and
end_at.
- If you generate PDF mandates, update your integration to use the new
mandate_pdfs endpoint.
- If you use the old
/helpers/modulus_checkendpoint, update your code to use
the new bank_details_lookups endpoint.
Why are GoCardless making these changes?
The above changes achieve two improvements to the GoCardless API:
-
Dates now all have an
_datekey, whilst timestamps all have an
_atkey.
-
All endpoints act as first class resources. Previously the
/helpersendpoints
were inconsistent with the rest of the API, making them harder to use.
Off the back of these changes we will release version 1.0 of our Java and Ruby client libraries this week. Python and PHP will follow shortly afterwards.
