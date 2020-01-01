Technology

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Introducing GoCardless Pro - the Direct Debit solution for larger organisations
Introducing GoCardless Pro - the Direct Debit solution for larger organisations
2 min read
GoCardless
The GoCardless AngularJS Style Guide
The GoCardless AngularJS Style Guide
2 min read
GoCardless
gc-http-factory: an easier way to work with APIs in Angular
gc-http-factory: an easier way to work with APIs in Angular
1 min read
GoCardless
Getting started with the GoCardless PHP library
Getting started with the GoCardless PHP library
4 min read
GoCardless
Generate new API App Secrets
Generate new API App Secrets
1 min read
GoCardless
Should you get your own Service User Number?
Should you get your own Service User Number?

Find out when & why you should consider getting your own SUN

2 min read
Payments
Accounting software integrations with GoCardless
Accounting software integrations with GoCardless
2 min read
GoCardless
How a one word change increased product demo conversions by 139%
How a one word change increased product demo conversions by 139%
2 min read
GoCardless
Modulus checking: what is it?
Modulus checking: what is it?

Learn about this procedure for validating sort code and account number combos.

1 min read
Payments
ADDACs messages and changes to your Direct Debit mandates
ADDACs messages and changes to your Direct Debit mandates

ADDACS messages are the messages you receive from your customer’s bank if a mandate has been cancelled or amended by your customer.

1 min read
Payments
AUDDIS Messages: Having problems setting up your mandates?
AUDDIS Messages: Having problems setting up your mandates?

An AUDDIS report is triggered when there is a problem during mandate setup. We thought it might be useful to explain some common pitfalls and how you can avoid or resolve them.

2 min read
Payments
ARUDD messages: The two most common reasons your payments are failing
ARUDD messages: The two most common reasons your payments are failing

An ARUDD report is triggered when a payment fails. In this article, we explain the two most common reasons for payments failing and how you can avoid or resolve them.

1 min read
Payments
Payyr – A Direct Debit experiment for friends
Payyr – A Direct Debit experiment for friends
1 min read
GoCardless
Our new API docs and Node library
Our new API docs and Node library
1 min read
GoCardless
Statesman: A modern, robust Ruby state machine
Statesman: A modern, robust Ruby state machine
3 min read
GoCardless
Rolling your own cloud phone system
Rolling your own cloud phone system
4 min read
GoCardless
Hutch: Inter-Service Communication with RabbitMQ
Hutch: Inter-Service Communication with RabbitMQ
4 min read
GoCardless
How to build a large Angular.js application
How to build a large Angular.js application
5 min read
GoCardless
Introducing bulk payments
Introducing bulk payments
1 min read
GoCardless
Talking to our customers 2.0
Talking to our customers 2.0
3 min read
GoCardless
Re-writing from scratch
Re-writing from scratch
2 min read
GoCardless
Tier One Design Mobile App
Tier One Design Mobile App
1 min read
GoCardless
Asperato integrates GoCardless with Salesforce
Asperato integrates GoCardless with Salesforce
1 min read
GoCardless
Cooking up an Office Dashboard Pi
Cooking up an Office Dashboard Pi
5 min read
GoCardless
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GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.