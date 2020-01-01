Technology

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Find out when & why you should consider getting your own SUN
Learn about this procedure for validating sort code and account number combos.
ADDACS messages are the messages you receive from your customer’s bank if a mandate has been cancelled or amended by your customer.
An AUDDIS report is triggered when there is a problem during mandate setup. We thought it might be useful to explain some common pitfalls and how you can avoid or resolve them.
An ARUDD report is triggered when a payment fails. In this article, we explain the two most common reasons for payments failing and how you can avoid or resolve them.