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Payments

Late payments: 5 tips to get your customers to pay on time
Late payments: 5 tips to get your customers to pay on time

GoCardless has helped businesses in the hospitality sector like Bookatable and Zenchef. Here’s how.

3 min read
Cash flow
Landlords: Collect Rent via Direct Debit
Landlords: Collect Rent via Direct Debit

Cater better to yours and your tenants' needs with Direct Debit.

1 min read
Cash flow
Gyms, health clubs and fitness businesses: Should you be using Direct Debit?
Gyms, health clubs and fitness businesses: Should you be using Direct Debit?

Gyms and fitness businesses of all sizes are now using Direct Debit to collect membership fees.

2 min read
Retention
10 reasons to start using Direct Debit today
10 reasons to start using Direct Debit today
2 min read
Direct Debit
Online payments: cleaner and more cost-efficient than cash?
Online payments: cleaner and more cost-efficient than cash?

Research released earlier this month by MasterCard and the University of Oxford has shown that, despite believing that handling cash is as unhygienic and dirty as public transport hand rails, less than 20% of us wash our hands after holding it.

1 min read
Cash flow
Standing Order or Direct Debit - have you made the right choice?
Standing Order or Direct Debit - have you made the right choice?

Wondering whether it's time to switch from Standing Order to Direct Debit? Try our quick quiz to find out whether Direct Debit could be a better choice for your business.

2 min read
Payments
Direct Debit checklist - how to get started
Direct Debit checklist - how to get started

Find out how to setup Direct Debit without a provider like GoCardless

2 min read
Payments
Should you get your own Service User Number?
Should you get your own Service User Number?

Find out when & why you should consider getting your own SUN

2 min read
Payments
60% of businesses are missing out on the benefits of online payments - are you?
60% of businesses are missing out on the benefits of online payments - are you?

UK businesses have been rather slow when it comes to embracing the internet and, more specifically, online payments.

1 min read
Finance
How to deal with customer concerns about Direct Debit
How to deal with customer concerns about Direct Debit

Are your customers reluctant to use Direct Debit? We've put together some tips on addressing the two main customer concerns...

2 min read
Retention
The 3 things you should never use Direct Debit for
The 3 things you should never use Direct Debit for

Direct Debit can help you with one-off and recurring payments - both fixed and variable - but there are some types of transaction which you shouldn't ever use it for.

2 min read
Payments
Thinking about changing your Direct Debit provider?
Thinking about changing your Direct Debit provider?

Here’s a guide to help you figure out whether the time is right

3 min read
Payments
Can you use Direct Debit for one-off payments?
Can you use Direct Debit for one-off payments?

We still don’t recommend using Direct Debit for instant payments like e-commerce but Direct Debit is a safe, easy and inexpensive way to collect one-off payments.

1 min read
Payments
Modulus checking: what is it?
Modulus checking: what is it?

Learn about this procedure for validating sort code and account number combos.

1 min read
Payments
ADDACs messages and changes to your Direct Debit mandates
ADDACs messages and changes to your Direct Debit mandates

ADDACS messages are the messages you receive from your customer’s bank if a mandate has been cancelled or amended by your customer.

1 min read
Payments
AUDDIS Messages: Having problems setting up your mandates?
AUDDIS Messages: Having problems setting up your mandates?

An AUDDIS report is triggered when there is a problem during mandate setup. We thought it might be useful to explain some common pitfalls and how you can avoid or resolve them.

2 min read
Payments
ARUDD messages: The two most common reasons your payments are failing
ARUDD messages: The two most common reasons your payments are failing

An ARUDD report is triggered when a payment fails. In this article, we explain the two most common reasons for payments failing and how you can avoid or resolve them.

1 min read
Payments
Cancelling Direct debit payments - what merchants and payers need to know
Cancelling Direct debit payments - what merchants and payers need to know

The ability to instantly cancel a Direct Debit instruction is an important right for your customers.

4 min read
Payments
Advance Notice: Are you doing it right?
Advance Notice: Are you doing it right?

Keep on top of advance notice with six quick questions to<br>ask yourself

2 min read
Payments
Wired Money: An overdue revolution in B2B payments
Wired Money: An overdue revolution in B2B payments
1 min read
Payments
SEPA Direct Debit - an introduction
SEPA Direct Debit - an introduction
1 min read
Payments
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GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.