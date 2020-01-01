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Content platform Converge discovered 70% of their customers wanted to switch.
Private label credit cards let retailers offer more lenient terms to customers.
Get to grips with payment facilitators vs. payment processors, right here.
Defending your online security is crucial. Check out our secure payment tips.
Late payment reminder emails are a valuable tool for chasing up unpaid invoices.
Learn more about the rise of challenger banks in the UK.
Xero's Ben Johnson suggests considerations for choosing who to partner with.
Principal payments are payments towards the original sum of a loan.
How do UK & Ireland payment failure rates compare to the global benchmark?
Fitness business owners in North America and ANZ can now make use of both apps.
Learn about invoice factoring and invoice discounting in greater depth.
Do you still find payments, reconciliation, or forecasting a hassle in your business? With fintech, they don't have to be. We spoke with the Small Business Commissioner and Intuit to show you how.
What to say when your customers have questions about Direct Debit
Should you make Direct Debit your only payment option?
Here are some useful tactics for encouraging customers to switch
What is online payment processing? Get the scoop with our handy guide.
Find out what information is needed for a wire transfer, and more, right here.
Learn more about UK bank transfer times with our comprehensive guide.
Get the lowdown on mobile payments in the UK with our definitive guide.
Explore the different ways to cancel a standing order with our simple guide.
Find out HSBC CHAPS fees, NatWest CHAPS fees, Barclays CHAPS fees, and more.
Find out how telegraphic transfer works with our comprehensive guide.