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Payments

Why your customers' payment preferences matter: A firsthand story
Why your customers' payment preferences matter: A firsthand story

Content platform Converge discovered 70% of their customers wanted to switch.

3 min read
Alternative Payment Options
What is a private label credit card?
What is a private label credit card?

Private label credit cards let retailers offer more lenient terms to customers.

2 min read
Alternative Payment Options
What Are Facilitation Payments?
What Are Facilitation Payments?

Get to grips with payment facilitators vs. payment processors, right here.

2 min read
Payments
How to Ensure Secure Online Payments
How to Ensure Secure Online Payments

Defending your online security is crucial. Check out our secure payment tips.

2 min read
Payments
How to Write a Late Payment Email
How to Write a Late Payment Email

Late payment reminder emails are a valuable tool for chasing up unpaid invoices.

6 min read
Finance
What is a challenger bank?
What is a challenger bank?

Learn more about the rise of challenger banks in the UK.

2 min read
Payments
Five things to consider when selecting a payments partner
Five things to consider when selecting a payments partner

Xero's Ben Johnson suggests considerations for choosing who to partner with.

4 min read
Payments
How to Calculate Principal Payment
How to Calculate Principal Payment

Principal payments are payments towards the original sum of a loan.

2 min read
Payments
The payment success index 2020: a UK & Ireland spotlight
The payment success index 2020: a UK & Ireland spotlight

How do UK & Ireland payment failure rates compare to the global benchmark?

2 min read
Enterprise
TeamUp + GoCardless: Now available in the US, Canada, Australia & New Zealand
TeamUp + GoCardless: Now available in the US, Canada, Australia & New Zealand

Fitness business owners in North America and ANZ can now make use of both apps.

2 min read
GoCardless
Invoice discounting vs. factoring: what’s the best invoice finance option?
Invoice discounting vs. factoring: what’s the best invoice finance option?

Learn about invoice factoring and invoice discounting in greater depth.

2 min read
Invoicing
[Webinar] An introduction to fintech for small businesses: Payments, reconciliation & forecasting
[Webinar] An introduction to fintech for small businesses: Payments, reconciliation & forecasting

Do you still find payments, reconciliation, or forecasting a hassle in your business? With fintech, they don't have to be. We spoke with the Small Business Commissioner and Intuit to show you how.

Webinar
Payments
How to talk to your customers about paying by Direct Debit
How to talk to your customers about paying by Direct Debit
7 min read
Payments
Common objections to paying by Direct Debit, and how to deal with them
Common objections to paying by Direct Debit, and how to deal with them

What to say when your customers have questions about Direct Debit

2 min read
Payments
When to make paying by Direct Debit compulsory for your customers
When to make paying by Direct Debit compulsory for your customers

Should you make Direct Debit your only payment option?

1 min read
Payments
How to incentivise your customers to pay via GoCardless
How to incentivise your customers to pay via GoCardless

Here are some useful tactics for encouraging customers to switch

2 min read
Payments
The basics of online payment processing
The basics of online payment processing

What is online payment processing? Get the scoop with our handy guide.

11 min read
Payments
The Top 10 International Payment Gateways for Global Businesses (2026 Guide)
The Top 10 International Payment Gateways for Global Businesses (2026 Guide)
7 min read
Global Payments
What is a wire transfer?
What is a wire transfer?

Find out what information is needed for a wire transfer, and more, right here.

3 min read
Alternative Payment Options
How long does a bank transfer take?
How long does a bank transfer take?

Learn more about UK bank transfer times with our comprehensive guide.

2 min read
Alternative Payment Options
What are mobile payments?
What are mobile payments?

Get the lowdown on mobile payments in the UK with our definitive guide.

3 min read
Alternative Payment Options
How to cancel a standing order
How to cancel a standing order

Explore the different ways to cancel a standing order with our simple guide.

3 min read
Payments
How much do the major UK banks charge for CHAPS?
How much do the major UK banks charge for CHAPS?

Find out HSBC CHAPS fees, NatWest CHAPS fees, Barclays CHAPS fees, and more.

2 min read
Payments
What is a Telegraphic Transfer (TT)?
What is a Telegraphic Transfer (TT)?

Find out how telegraphic transfer works with our comprehensive guide.

3 min read
Alternative Payment Options
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Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.