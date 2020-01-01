Skip to content
Breadcrumb
Resources
Alternative Payment Options
Alternative Payment Options image

Alternative Payment Options

Understand your options for collecting instant, recurring and one-off payments.

Learn how you can get paid on time every time and keep your customers happy whilst reducing costs and manual admin.

Learn more
How to Set Up a Payment Link

How to Set Up a Payment Link

Create custom payment links for your website, newsletter, or email campaign.

3 min read
Alternative Payment Options

Top articles

How do I accept a recurring payment online as an SME?
A straightforward guide to cashless payments
What is social commerce?
Guide to Biometric Payments
How to accept invoice payments online
Guide to Card on File Transactions

Customer success stories

Lifestyle insurance solutions
Lifestyle insurance solutions

Taurus Insurance Services

Lifestyle insurance solutions

Read more

Creditspring

Short term loans

Read more

Automate your payment collection process today.

Get Started

Quickly & easily automate payment collection to save time, reduce costs and increase cashflow.

Get started in minutes. No upfront commitment.

Get Started

Latest articles

View all
Simple accounting software: the best options for UK businesses
Simple accounting software: the best options for UK businesses
3 min read
Starting a Business
How to choose the right payment processing provider
How to choose the right payment processing provider
3 min read
Starting a Business
5 business benefits of social commerce
5 business benefits of social commerce

The practice of selling via social media brings many benefits to retailers.

2 min read
Alternative Payment Options
How to accept invoice payments online
How to accept invoice payments online
2 min read
Alternative Payment Options
Guide to Card on File Transactions
Guide to Card on File Transactions
2 min read
Alternative Payment Options
Smart payment processing for your business
Smart payment processing for your business

Discover how smart payment processing works.

2 min read
Small Business
What is social commerce?
What is social commerce?
2 min read
Alternative Payment Options
Guide to Biometric Payments
Guide to Biometric Payments
3 min read
Alternative Payment Options
Payments shouldn't cost the Earth
Payments shouldn't cost the Earth

Credit cards are impacting the environment and your wallet. Join Patch and GoCardless for a discussion on how companies can make more sustainable choices when processing payments that also make financial sense.

Webinar
Cards

Contact us

Sales

Contact Sales

+44 20 4579 7398

Support

Request support

+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.