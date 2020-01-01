Alternative Payment Options

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Learn how you can get paid on time every time and keep your customers happy whilst reducing costs and manual admin.Learn more
How to Set Up a Payment Link
Create custom payment links for your website, newsletter, or email campaign.
Quickly & easily automate payment collection to save time, reduce costs and increase cashflow.
Get started in minutes. No upfront commitment.
The practice of selling via social media brings many benefits to retailers.
Discover how smart payment processing works.
Credit cards are impacting the environment and your wallet. Join Patch and GoCardless for a discussion on how companies can make more sustainable choices when processing payments that also make financial sense.
Your comprehensive resource for understanding the challenges and opportunities that Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) presents for global subscription businesses.
SaaS leaders and investors share advice and insights on churn.
We surveyed 4,990 businesses across 9 markets to determine which payment methods businesses prefer for different use cases.