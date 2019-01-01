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Variable Recurring Payments

Variable Recurring Payments

Variable Recurring Payments (VRPs) are a new method of securely moving funds, using Open Banking technology.

Understanding VRPs and what they could mean for payments

Understanding VRPs and what they could mean for payments

VRPs are coming in 2022, but what exactly are they and how do they work?

3 min read
Variable Recurring Payments

Top articles

NatWest enables UK’s first ‘non-sweeping’ customer payments through VRP
Variable Recurring Payments (VRPs): Reflecting back on taking the first payment

Sandra shares how GoCardless impacted payments by collecting VRPs in 2019

[On-demand] Unlocking the power of Variable Recurring Payments (VRPs)

Hear speakers from Accenture, Plum and GoCardless deep dive into the payment term of the moment - Variable Recurring Payments - explaining what they are and why you’re going to be hearing a lot about them.

Understanding the benefits of Variable Recurring Payments (VRPs) and sweeping

Get ready to be swept away by new Variable Recurring Payment (VRP) products

What your payers really think about Variable Recurring Payments

We surveyed 2,500 UK payers to uncover their knowledge and appetite for VRPs

Variable Recurring Payment Q&A with GoCardless and Plum

GoCardless and Plum answer your VRP questions

Latest articles

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Commercial VRPs: The new card-on-file?
Commercial VRPs: The new card-on-file?

What are commercial VRPs and how do they compare to cards?

3 min read
Enterprise
Six years on: Has open banking in the UK peaked?
Six years on: Has open banking in the UK peaked?

Reflecting on open banking's latest milestones and what's still left to achieve

3 min read
Variable Recurring Payments
Behind the Blueprint: what’s next for the future of VRPs
Behind the Blueprint: what’s next for the future of VRPs

What is the Blueprint and how will it impact payment progress in 2024 (and beyond)

3 min read
Variable Recurring Payments
GoCardless launches Variable Recurring Payments as start-up Pillar chooses its offering to make credit scoring borderless and inclusive
GoCardless launches Variable Recurring Payments as start-up Pillar chooses its offering to make credit scoring borderless and inclusive
3 min read
Press Releases
NatWest enables UK’s first ‘non-sweeping’ customer payments through VRP
NatWest enables UK’s first ‘non-sweeping’ customer payments through VRP
2 min read
Press Releases
GoCardless announces first Variable Recurring Payment customer, Nude, to help Brits save for their first home
GoCardless announces first Variable Recurring Payment customer, Nude, to help Brits save for their first home
2 min read
Press Releases
NatWest Group first UK bank to sign agreements with payment providers to create new payment option through VRP
NatWest Group first UK bank to sign agreements with payment providers to create new payment option through VRP
3 min read
Press Releases
Variable Recurring Payments (VRPs): Reflecting back on taking the first payment
Variable Recurring Payments (VRPs): Reflecting back on taking the first payment

Sandra shares how GoCardless impacted payments by collecting VRPs in 2019

3 min read
Variable Recurring Payments
Variable Recurring Payment Q&A with GoCardless and Plum
Variable Recurring Payment Q&A with GoCardless and Plum

GoCardless and Plum answer your VRP questions

4 min read
Variable Recurring Payments

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GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.