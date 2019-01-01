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Variable Recurring Payments (VRPs) are a new method of securely moving funds, using Open Banking technology.
Understanding VRPs and what they could mean for payments
VRPs are coming in 2022, but what exactly are they and how do they work?
Sandra shares how GoCardless impacted payments by collecting VRPs in 2019
Hear speakers from Accenture, Plum and GoCardless deep dive into the payment term of the moment - Variable Recurring Payments - explaining what they are and why you’re going to be hearing a lot about them.
Get ready to be swept away by new Variable Recurring Payment (VRP) products
We surveyed 2,500 UK payers to uncover their knowledge and appetite for VRPs
GoCardless and Plum answer your VRP questions
What are commercial VRPs and how do they compare to cards?
Reflecting on open banking's latest milestones and what's still left to achieve
What is the Blueprint and how will it impact payment progress in 2024 (and beyond)
Sandra shares how GoCardless impacted payments by collecting VRPs in 2019
GoCardless and Plum answer your VRP questions