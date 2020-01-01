Alternative Payment Options

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The practice of selling via social media brings many benefits to retailers.
Discover how smart payment processing works.
Credit cards are impacting the environment and your wallet. Join Patch and GoCardless for a discussion on how companies can make more sustainable choices when processing payments that also make financial sense.
Are ACH or cheque viable payment methods for your business? Find out here.
Are you looking for alternatives to FirstData? Discover our list of the 5.
IVR payments are both secure and convenient.
What does an escrow service company do? Find out more.
The pros and cons of mobile payments. Are they right for your business?
VRPs are coming in 2022, but what exactly are they and how do they work?
Choose the best digital wallet for you.
Your guide to understanding Instant Bank Pay and its key benefits
Discover the best payment methods for freelancers.
Experts answer businesses questions on what's next for the future of payments
Find out how to enhance the security of your blockchains
Why exactly is open banking such an exciting opportunity for small businesses?
Discover the benefits to near field communication NFC payments.