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Alternative Payment Options

Alternative Payment Options

Simple accounting software: the best options for UK businesses
Simple accounting software: the best options for UK businesses
3 min read
Starting a Business
How to choose the right payment processing provider
How to choose the right payment processing provider
3 min read
Starting a Business
5 business benefits of social commerce
5 business benefits of social commerce

The practice of selling via social media brings many benefits to retailers.

2 min read
Alternative Payment Options
How to accept invoice payments online
How to accept invoice payments online
2 min read
Alternative Payment Options
Guide to Card on File Transactions
Guide to Card on File Transactions
2 min read
Alternative Payment Options
Smart payment processing for your business
Smart payment processing for your business

Discover how smart payment processing works.

2 min read
Small Business
What is social commerce?
What is social commerce?
2 min read
Alternative Payment Options
Guide to Biometric Payments
Guide to Biometric Payments
3 min read
Alternative Payment Options
Payments shouldn't cost the Earth
Payments shouldn't cost the Earth

Credit cards are impacting the environment and your wallet. Join Patch and GoCardless for a discussion on how companies can make more sustainable choices when processing payments that also make financial sense.

Webinar
Cards
How to collect payments online
How to collect payments online

Collect payments online with maximum efficiency

3 min read
Payments
A straightforward guide to cashless payments
A straightforward guide to cashless payments
2 min read
Alternative Payment Options
ACH vs Cheque: Which Is Right for You?
ACH vs Cheque: Which Is Right for You?

Are ACH or cheque viable payment methods for your business? Find out here.

3 min read
Alternative Payment Options
5 Best FirstData Alternatives
5 Best FirstData Alternatives

Are you looking for alternatives to FirstData? Discover our list of the 5.

2 min read
Alternative Payment Options
Guide to IVR Payment
Guide to IVR Payment

IVR payments are both secure and convenient.

2 min read
Alternative Payment Options
2022 Comparison: Top 6 Escrow Services UK
2022 Comparison: Top 6 Escrow Services UK

What does an escrow service company do? Find out more.

3 min read
Alternative Payment Options
Pros and Cons of Mobile Payments
Pros and Cons of Mobile Payments

The pros and cons of mobile payments. Are they right for your business?

2 min read
Payments
Understanding VRPs and what they could mean for payments
Understanding VRPs and what they could mean for payments

VRPs are coming in 2022, but what exactly are they and how do they work?

3 min read
Variable Recurring Payments
The 7 Best Digital Wallets
The 7 Best Digital Wallets

Choose the best digital wallet for you.

2 min read
Alternative Payment Options
Six key things you need to know about Instant Bank Pay
Six key things you need to know about Instant Bank Pay

Your guide to understanding Instant Bank Pay and its key benefits

4 min read
Alternative Payment Options
8 best payment methods for freelancers
8 best payment methods for freelancers

Discover the best payment methods for freelancers.

7 min read
Alternative Payment Options
Future of payments Q&A with Accenture and GoCardless
Future of payments Q&A with Accenture and GoCardless

Experts answer businesses questions on what's next for the future of payments

4 min read
Open Banking
How To Ensure Blockchain Security
How To Ensure Blockchain Security

Find out how to enhance the security of your blockchains

2 min read
Alternative Payment Options
Open banking: The next big thing for small businesses
Open banking: The next big thing for small businesses

Why exactly is open banking such an exciting opportunity for small businesses?

5 min read
Open Banking
NFC payments: everything you need to know
NFC payments: everything you need to know

Discover the benefits to near field communication NFC payments.

2 min read
Alternative Payment Options
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GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.