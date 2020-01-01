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The little book of churn: Advice from SaaS business leaders and investors

SaaS leaders and investors share advice and insights on churn.

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What is churn? Why does it matter? And how can you measure it?

Churn is defined as the rate at which a company loses subscribers or revenue due to subscription cancellations.

In reality, churn is the enemy of every SaaS business.

To help businesses in Australia tackle churn head-on, we collected insights and advice from successful investors and SaaS leaders, including Close.io, Notion Capital, Balderton Capital, 500 Startups, Salesforce, Zuora, Gainsight, Matrix Partners, ProfitWell, Baremetrics and GoCardless. Find out what they had to say.

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Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.