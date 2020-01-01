Global payments
Connect
Add-ons
More
Is a consultant retainer contract right for you?
Learn about churn rate and how to reduce it
Don’t let involuntary churn limit your business growth.
Find out some of the key findings from our discussion customer churn
Discover how payment failures can impact your business.
Discover app retention by category and other app retention strategies.
Discover how GoCardless can help you to keep more customers.
How to improve your B2B customer retention for better profitability.
A straightforward guide to negative churn and how to achieve it.