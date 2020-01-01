Skip to content
Breadcrumb
Resources
Payments

Payments

What Is Clearing and How Does it Work?
What Is Clearing and How Does it Work?

Find out how clearing works in settling funds from a financial transaction.

2 min read
Payments
What are the different types of SEPA payments?
What are the different types of SEPA payments?

The different types of SEPA payments and how they can help with European trade.

2 min read
Payments
ACH transfer vs. wire transfer: what’s the difference?
ACH transfer vs. wire transfer: what’s the difference?

Understand your transfer options with ACH Transfer vs. Wire Transfer

2 min read
Payments
How to track an ACH Transaction
How to track an ACH Transaction

Learn how to Track an ACH Transaction.

3 min read
Payments
Everything you ever needed to know about credit rating
Everything you ever needed to know about credit rating

What is a credit rating and what factors affect it?

2 min read
Payments
How Royalties Work in Business
How Royalties Work in Business

Learn about different types of business royalties and how they are calculated

2 min read
Payments
How a Grace Period Works
How a Grace Period Works

Learn about how grace periods work.

2 min read
Payments
What Is a Rebate?
What Is a Rebate?

Find out what a rebate could mean for you.

2 min read
Payments
How open banking is solving real small business problems
How open banking is solving real small business problems

Open banking payments can help solve 8 of the UK's top 12 SB challenges.

2 min read
Open Banking
What is an EFT payment?
What is an EFT payment?

Explore the EFT payment method in more detail with our comprehensive guide.

2 min read
Payments
How Does Direct Deposit Work?
How Does Direct Deposit Work?

Learn how to make electronic bank transfers using Direct Deposit.

3 min read
Payments
4 essentials to consider when choosing a payment method
4 essentials to consider when choosing a payment method

Discover what you should consider when choosing payment methods to offer.

4 min read
Enterprise
What is an E-Wallet?
What is an E-Wallet?

Find out what an E-Wallet is and how it can benefit you and your customers.

3 min read
Alternative Payment Options
What is a charge card?
What is a charge card?

Discover why a charge card can be hugely beneficial for your company.

2 min read
Payments
The 8 dimensions of recurring payments: Preference
The 8 dimensions of recurring payments: Preference

Understand how you can grow your business by offering preferred payment methods.

4 min read
Enterprise
5 key findings on how consumers choose to pay
5 key findings on how consumers choose to pay

Leverage the highlights of the latest consumer payment preferences research.

3 min read
Enterprise
3 ways GoCardless helps you choose the right payment mix
3 ways GoCardless helps you choose the right payment mix

Win more customers by meeting consumer demand with GoCardless.

4 min read
Enterprise
How do customers want to pay for their household energy bills?
How do customers want to pay for their household energy bills?

Learn how consumers prefer to pay for their energy bills.

3 min read
Enterprise
[Webinar] Gocardless and Chargebee - Revenue Recognition
[Webinar] Gocardless and Chargebee - Revenue Recognition

Learn how you can make the most of the Chargebee platform to transform customer engagement and payment collections

Webinar
Cash flow
The 8 dimensions of recurring payments: how to build an optimised payments strategy
The 8 dimensions of recurring payments: how to build an optimised payments strategy

What makes the perfect recurring payment strategy? And how do you improve yours?

7 min read
Enterprise
How to Account For Advance Payments
How to Account For Advance Payments

We look at the process of accounting for advance payments

2 min read
Payments
Rebel Energy maximises payments visibility to drive a green energy revolution for all
Rebel Energy maximises payments visibility to drive a green energy revolution for all

With digitisation and automation, Rebel Energy is re-imagining energy supply.

3 min read
GoCardless
[Report] Consumer payment preferences in 2021
[Report] Consumer payment preferences in 2021

How your customers prefer to pay impacts their buying decisions. Learn all about payer preferences in 2021, and how you can leverage them for your business.

PDF
Global Payments
What to do when your credit card gets blocked
What to do when your credit card gets blocked

Found your credit card has been blocked? Here’s how to restore it

3 min read
Payments
1...1920212223...32

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Sign up in minutesContact sales

Contact us

Sales

Contact Sales

+44 20 4579 7398

Support

Request support

+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.