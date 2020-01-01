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Discover how to improve customer service with our small business tips.
Why it’s always beneficial to have a certified public accountant in your company
Discover the best ways to reduce small business costs.
Find out when BACS payments are settled so as to better manage your cash flow.
Learn how to reinstate direct debits and ensure continuity of payment.
What is a virtual terminal exactly and how do you go about setting one up?
Discover the best peer-to-peer apps for sending and receiving funds.
Discover the payee meaning in monetary transactions with our guide.
Find out how interchange fees impact your profit margins
Learn the meaning of pro rata and how it’s used in business.
Learn the paid in arrears meaning and when it’s beneficial.
What is a debt payment plan and how can it help you clear debt more efficiently?
The dormancy direct debit rule protects bill payers, but can also lead to issues
How is a line of credit different from a business loan or credit card?
Learn about the advantages of Bacs payments for your business.
Discover the benefits of providing multiple online payment methods.
We explore what you need to consider when paying international contractors.
Store direct debit instructions and protect your business from indemnity.
Learn about the pros and cons of the BACS and CHAPS payment methods.
Why PCI compliance is so important and how to make sure you're up to speed
We discuss the good and the bad when it comes to real-time payments.
What is a promissory note and who is it suitable for? Find out in our guide.
A receipt of payment is an important document for any business and its clients.