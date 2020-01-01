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Payments

Payments

A Customer Service Guide for Small Business
A Customer Service Guide for Small Business

Discover how to improve customer service with our small business tips.

3 min read
Payments
5 reasons why your small business needs a CPA
5 reasons why your small business needs a CPA

Why it’s always beneficial to have a certified public accountant in your company

2 min read
Payments
10 Ways to Reduce Business Costs
10 Ways to Reduce Business Costs

Discover the best ways to reduce small business costs.

3 min read
Payments
Do BACS Payments Go In At Midnight?
Do BACS Payments Go In At Midnight?

Find out when BACS payments are settled so as to better manage your cash flow.

2 min read
Payments
How Do I Reinstate A Direct Debit?
How Do I Reinstate A Direct Debit?

Learn how to reinstate direct debits and ensure continuity of payment.

2 min read
Direct Debit
How and why to set up a virtual terminal
How and why to set up a virtual terminal

What is a virtual terminal exactly and how do you go about setting one up?

2 min read
Payments
Best Peer-to-Peer Payment Apps
Best Peer-to-Peer Payment Apps

Discover the best peer-to-peer apps for sending and receiving funds.

3 min read
Payments
What Is a Payee?
What Is a Payee?

Discover the payee meaning in monetary transactions with our guide.

2 min read
Payments
What Are Interchange Fees And How To Calculate Them
What Are Interchange Fees And How To Calculate Them

Find out how interchange fees impact your profit margins

2 min read
Payments
What Is Pro Rata and How Is it Calculated?
What Is Pro Rata and How Is it Calculated?

Learn the meaning of pro rata and how it’s used in business.

2 min read
Payments
What does it mean to be paid in arrears?
What does it mean to be paid in arrears?

Learn the paid in arrears meaning and when it’s beneficial.

3 min read
Payments
How to set up a good debt payment plan
How to set up a good debt payment plan

What is a debt payment plan and how can it help you clear debt more efficiently?

2 min read
Payments
What Are Dormant Direct Debit Rules?
What Are Dormant Direct Debit Rules?

The dormancy direct debit rule protects bill payers, but can also lead to issues

3 min read
Payments
Line of Credit (LOC) Definition & Examples
Line of Credit (LOC) Definition & Examples

How is a line of credit different from a business loan or credit card?

3 min read
Payments
Advantages of Bacs Payments
Advantages of Bacs Payments

Learn about the advantages of Bacs payments for your business.

2 min read
Bacs
International Payments: SWIFT or SEPA?
International Payments: SWIFT or SEPA?
2 min read
Payments
The Benefits of Multiple Payment Options for Businesses
The Benefits of Multiple Payment Options for Businesses

Discover the benefits of providing multiple online payment methods.

2 min read
Payments
How to pay International Contractors
How to pay International Contractors

We explore what you need to consider when paying international contractors.

2 min read
Payments
How Long Should I Store Direct Debit Instructions?
How Long Should I Store Direct Debit Instructions?

Store direct debit instructions and protect your business from indemnity.

2 min read
Payments
What is the difference between BACS and CHAPS?
What is the difference between BACS and CHAPS?

Learn about the pros and cons of the BACS and CHAPS payment methods.

2 min read
Bacs
How and why your business should be PCI compliant
How and why your business should be PCI compliant

Why PCI compliance is so important and how to make sure you're up to speed

2 min read
Payments
The Pros and Cons of Real-Time Payment
The Pros and Cons of Real-Time Payment

We discuss the good and the bad when it comes to real-time payments.

2 min read
Payments
What Is a Promissory Note?
What Is a Promissory Note?

What is a promissory note and who is it suitable for? Find out in our guide.

3 min read
Payments
Payment Receipt Definition and Examples
Payment Receipt Definition and Examples

A receipt of payment is an important document for any business and its clients.

2 min read
Payments
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