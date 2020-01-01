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We still don’t recommend using Direct Debit for instant payments like e-commerce but Direct Debit is a safe, easy and inexpensive way to collect one-off payments.
Learn about this procedure for validating sort code and account number combos.
ADDACS messages are the messages you receive from your customer’s bank if a mandate has been cancelled or amended by your customer.
An AUDDIS report is triggered when there is a problem during mandate setup. We thought it might be useful to explain some common pitfalls and how you can avoid or resolve them.
An ARUDD report is triggered when a payment fails. In this article, we explain the two most common reasons for payments failing and how you can avoid or resolve them.
The ability to instantly cancel a Direct Debit instruction is an important right for your customers.
Keep on top of advance notice with six quick questions to<br>ask yourself