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Can you use Direct Debit for one-off payments?
Can you use Direct Debit for one-off payments?

We still don’t recommend using Direct Debit for instant payments like e-commerce but Direct Debit is a safe, easy and inexpensive way to collect one-off payments.

1 min read
Payments
Modulus checking: what is it?
Modulus checking: what is it?

Learn about this procedure for validating sort code and account number combos.

1 min read
Payments
ADDACs messages and changes to your Direct Debit mandates
ADDACs messages and changes to your Direct Debit mandates

ADDACS messages are the messages you receive from your customer’s bank if a mandate has been cancelled or amended by your customer.

1 min read
Payments
AUDDIS Messages: Having problems setting up your mandates?
AUDDIS Messages: Having problems setting up your mandates?

An AUDDIS report is triggered when there is a problem during mandate setup. We thought it might be useful to explain some common pitfalls and how you can avoid or resolve them.

2 min read
Payments
ARUDD messages: The two most common reasons your payments are failing
ARUDD messages: The two most common reasons your payments are failing

An ARUDD report is triggered when a payment fails. In this article, we explain the two most common reasons for payments failing and how you can avoid or resolve them.

1 min read
Payments
Cancelling Direct debit payments - what merchants and payers need to know
Cancelling Direct debit payments - what merchants and payers need to know

The ability to instantly cancel a Direct Debit instruction is an important right for your customers.

4 min read
Payments
Advance Notice: Are you doing it right?
Advance Notice: Are you doing it right?

Keep on top of advance notice with six quick questions to<br>ask yourself

2 min read
Payments
Wired Money: An overdue revolution in B2B payments
Wired Money: An overdue revolution in B2B payments
1 min read
Payments
SEPA Direct Debit - an introduction
SEPA Direct Debit - an introduction
1 min read
Payments
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