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Small firms should learn that debt is not a dirty word
Small firms should learn that debt is not a dirty word

Why are so many firms shunning debt, and should they?

3 min read
Payments
Garden bin collection doesn’t have to be taxing
Garden bin collection doesn’t have to be taxing

Garden waste collection charges have sparked controversy across the UK. But local authorities can prevent ‘bin tax’ protests by communicating openly and making the transition easy for constituents.

4 min read
Payments
Solving UK council tax challenges for vulnerable customers
Solving UK council tax challenges for vulnerable customers

Citizens’ Advice has seen a 33% increase in requests for help with UK council tax debts over the last 3 years. This makes it the number one debt issue for the charity.

1 min read
Payments
Direct Debit for the Food & Drink Sector
Direct Debit for the Food & Drink Sector

GoCardless has helped businesses in the hospitality sector like Bookatable and Zenchef. Here’s how.

3 min read
Payments
Direct Debit: from low tech to digital
Direct Debit: from low tech to digital

2016 was another record breaking year for Direct Debit in the UK. Find out how flexible Direct Debit solutions have opened up the system to businesses of all sizes

3 min read
Payments
How FinTech can help accountants & business advisers: free e-Guide
How FinTech can help accountants & business advisers: free e-Guide

Have you ever stopped to think how software could improve your accountancy practice? Our free e-Guide discusses how FinTech add-ons can help your practice become efficient.

PDF
Accounting
Bacs Processing Calendar 2016
Bacs Processing Calendar 2016
1 min read
Payments
A new payment network for the internet
A new payment network for the internet
2 min read
GoCardless
Secure payments: How to safely take payments online
Secure payments: How to safely take payments online

Customers need to be able to trust you with their payment info. Here's how.

7 min read
Payments
Sort code checkers: A complete guide
Sort code checkers: A complete guide

A guide to sort code checkers walking you through what a sort code checker is and how it works before looking at how effective they are.

3 min read
Payments
What is a Payment Gateway and how does it work?
What is a Payment Gateway and how does it work?

What is a payment gateway? And how do you find the right one for your business?

8 min read
Payments
Bacs approved bureaus
Bacs approved bureaus

This guide walks you through what a Bacs approved bureau is and the benefits and reasons for using one.

2 min read
Bacs
Online Payment Methods: How to accept payments online
Online Payment Methods: How to accept payments online

If you want to accept payments online, you have two main options: Credit (or Debit) Card and Direct Debit. To help you get to grips with your online payment options we've run through the main choices at a high level here.

8 min read
Payments
Failure rates, Cancellation rates and Indemnity Claims at GoCardless
Failure rates, Cancellation rates and Indemnity Claims at GoCardless

We’ve scoured our database of more than 3 million payments to bring to you some cold, hard facts about Direct Debit. This should help you decide whether or not Direct Debit is right for you.

2 min read
GoCardless
Online payment systems made simple
Online payment systems made simple

Online payments systems can be tough to understand. In this article, we demystify payments and recommend a range of alternative systems for those specific non-Direct Debit use cases.

3 min read
Payments
SEPA Rulebook Updates: November 2015
SEPA Rulebook Updates: November 2015
2 min read
Payments
Charities: which Direct Debit bureau is right for you?
Charities: which Direct Debit bureau is right for you?

Direct debit is a great way for charities to collect payments and the three main providers are GoCardless, Valldata & Rapidata.

2 min read
Direct Debit
How to use Bacstel-IP
How to use Bacstel-IP

Bacstel-IP, Bacs approved software and the Bacs payment services website.

3 min read
Bacs
How to take payments from European customers
How to take payments from European customers

Take a look at the 5 main options for taking payments in Europe.

9 min read
Payments
How to set up customers to use Direct Debit
How to set up customers to use Direct Debit

Merchants often ask us for help getting their customers set up to use Direct Debit, so we've put together six simple steps that you can use to help them through the process.

6 min read
Payments
Can you use Direct Debit for variable or one-off payments?
Can you use Direct Debit for variable or one-off payments?

Direct Debit isn't only great for regular, fixed payments.

5 min read
Payments
The Direct Debit Guarantee: your rights as a customer
The Direct Debit Guarantee: your rights as a customer

The Direct Debit Guarantee protects customers against payments made in error or fraudulently, making Direct Debit the UK's safest payment method.

3 min read
Direct Debit
Clubs and societies: Are you using the right payment method?
Clubs and societies: Are you using the right payment method?

A lot of clubs and teams are using the wrong payment method to collect their membership fees. To help you decide whether your club is using the right payment option we’ve put together a list of three quick questions for you.

3 min read
Payments
Our Definitive Guide to Recurring Payments
Our Definitive Guide to Recurring Payments
1 min read
Payments
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GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.