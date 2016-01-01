Global payments
Connect
Add-ons
More
Why are so many firms shunning debt, and should they?
Garden waste collection charges have sparked controversy across the UK. But local authorities can prevent ‘bin tax’ protests by communicating openly and making the transition easy for constituents.
Citizens’ Advice has seen a 33% increase in requests for help with UK council tax debts over the last 3 years. This makes it the number one debt issue for the charity.
GoCardless has helped businesses in the hospitality sector like Bookatable and Zenchef. Here’s how.
2016 was another record breaking year for Direct Debit in the UK. Find out how flexible Direct Debit solutions have opened up the system to businesses of all sizes
Have you ever stopped to think how software could improve your accountancy practice? Our free e-Guide discusses how FinTech add-ons can help your practice become efficient.
Customers need to be able to trust you with their payment info. Here's how.
A guide to sort code checkers walking you through what a sort code checker is and how it works before looking at how effective they are.
What is a payment gateway? And how do you find the right one for your business?
This guide walks you through what a Bacs approved bureau is and the benefits and reasons for using one.
If you want to accept payments online, you have two main options: Credit (or Debit) Card and Direct Debit. To help you get to grips with your online payment options we've run through the main choices at a high level here.
We’ve scoured our database of more than 3 million payments to bring to you some cold, hard facts about Direct Debit. This should help you decide whether or not Direct Debit is right for you.
Online payments systems can be tough to understand. In this article, we demystify payments and recommend a range of alternative systems for those specific non-Direct Debit use cases.
Direct debit is a great way for charities to collect payments and the three main providers are GoCardless, Valldata & Rapidata.
Bacstel-IP, Bacs approved software and the Bacs payment services website.
Take a look at the 5 main options for taking payments in Europe.
Merchants often ask us for help getting their customers set up to use Direct Debit, so we've put together six simple steps that you can use to help them through the process.
Direct Debit isn't only great for regular, fixed payments.
The Direct Debit Guarantee protects customers against payments made in error or fraudulently, making Direct Debit the UK's safest payment method.
A lot of clubs and teams are using the wrong payment method to collect their membership fees. To help you decide whether your club is using the right payment option we’ve put together a list of three quick questions for you.