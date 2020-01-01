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Having your business name on bank statements provides clarity and leads to even more reliable income, while also reducing churn.
Payment processing presents many obstacles for the modern SaaS company. From managing failed transactions effectively to handling payments smoothly across different devices --there’s no shortage of challenges to deal with..
Customer churn has a major impact on the bottom line for any company using a subscription billing model.
The importance of full integration for payments, cash flow and practice efficiency
European businesses and consumers have unique preferences when it comes to paying for goods and services online. Optimizing the payment process allows US companies to beat their competition and capture these customers, who are ready and willing to spend.
The apprenticeship levy will dramatically boost work trainee numbers when it becomes law in April. Education providers can attract more employers by offering the best courses – and making paying for training both simple and painless.
With new legislation being introduced to address the culture of slow payment, now is a great opportunity to help your SME clients get paid faster and more reliably
Find out how your firm can work in partnership with large clients to help them fulfil new reporting requirements and enhance the overall performance of their payment processes.
The Direct Debit Guarantee makes Direct Debit one of the UK’s most secure payment methods. That’s great news for customers, but what does it mean for you as a merchant?
There’s no shortage of ways to get paid, but not all payment methods are equal. Your business needs maximum efficiency, so it’s wise to know your options and choose the most suitable payment method to help your workflow rather than hinder it.
Great businesses know that how customers pay is as important as when they pay.
You’ve probably heard the term 'API' mentioned often. But what do APIs actually do and why are they so important? In this guide, we’ll walk you through the basics.
With different cultures, languages and regulations, expanding your business across Europe may feel rather daunting. Help is at hand.
Many fundraising methods are old-fashioned, ignoring digital technology’s innovative methods of raising awareness and collecting cash. Greater use of tech-enhanced payment systems, including Direct Debit, could encourage more young people to donate.
Avoid late payments by leveraging the combined power of Direct Debit and your favourite accounting software, for better cash flow every time
Discover the answer to your late payment problems
Harness the power of Direct Debit automation via GoCardless