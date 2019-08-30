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Can you use Direct Debit for one-off payments?

Nabeel Qureshi
Written by

Last editedDec 20251 min read

We're frequently asked; Can you use Direct Debit for one-off payments?

We still don’t recommend using Direct Debit for instant payments like e-commerce, but for one-off payments where you don’t need the money immediately, Direct Debit can be a great option.

One-Off Direct Debits

Direct Debit: a safe, easy and inexpensive way to collect one-off payments

  • Direct Debit is the safest payment method in the UK. The customer protection offered by the Direct Debit Guarantee is second to none - customers can get an instant "no questions asked" refund for any payments taken incorrectly.

  • Direct Debit is cheaper than using the card networks. Using credit or debit cards costs around 2-3% of the transaction amount + a flat fee of 20-30p. Direct Debit typically costs much less - GoCardless charges a simple fee per transaction with no hidden costs. (Read our comparison of Direct Debit vs Cards)

  • Direct Debit is convenient. If you collect one-off payments which are charged at a later date (e.g. if you invoice customers once the service or product has been delivered), using Direct Debit lets you set up the payment at the point of sale but then charge at the agreed date without the hassle of sending out invoices, chasing customers or banking cheques or cash.

How to collect payments with GoCardless

1.

Create your free GoCardless account, access your user-friendly payments dashboard & connect your accounting software (if you use one).

2.

Easily create payment links to collect one-off or recurring online payments, and share them with your customers.

3.

From now on you'll get paid on time, every time, as GoCardless automatically collects payment on the scheduled Direct Debit collection date. Simple.

Get started in minutesLearn more

Use Cases for One-Off Direct Debits

  • Taking a first-time payment - When a new customer signs up, take their first payment before bank debit collections begin.

  • Easy invoicing - Collect one-off payments quickly by sending customers an invoice.

  • One-off charges for goods or services - Invite customers to purchase additional goods or services which can be paid for outside of their recurring payment, or follow up on a failed payment.

  • Account top-up - Prompt your customers to instantly top-up their accounts with a one-off payment and continue to use your services.

Who else is using Direct Debit for one-off payments?

At GoCardless, we work with a lot of people using Direct Debit to collect all kinds of one-off payments, from companies like Buy Our HoneymoonCrowdfunder and Crowdcube to individuals collecting money for hen dos or stag dos.

There’s lots of reasons customers prefer to make one-off payments by Direct Debit versus credit card. People like knowing their payment is going to come out on a very specific date and time, and they're also protected by the Direct Debit Guarantee."
Rory Hackett, Founder, liv. Technology

Eliminate late payments and save time, money & stress collecting payments from your customers with Direct Debit via GoCardless.

Start Collecting Direct Debit Today!Learn More

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GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.