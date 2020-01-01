Skip to content
Breadcrumb
Resources
Global Payments

Global Payments

What are Cryptoassets?
What are Cryptoassets?

Learn how Cryptoassets can change the future of financial investment

2 min read
Global Payments
Payments across borders: how to make international payments
Payments across borders: how to make international payments
3 min read
Global Payments
How much do international payments really cost?
How much do international payments really cost?

How much does it cost to collect $5,000 from a US customer? We compare options.

2 min read
Global Payments
Why your customers' payment preferences matter: A firsthand story
Why your customers' payment preferences matter: A firsthand story

Content platform Converge discovered 70% of their customers wanted to switch.

3 min read
Alternative Payment Options
Five things to consider when selecting a payments partner
Five things to consider when selecting a payments partner

Xero's Ben Johnson suggests considerations for choosing who to partner with.

4 min read
Payments
The Top 10 International Payment Gateways for Global Businesses (2026 Guide)
The Top 10 International Payment Gateways for Global Businesses (2026 Guide)
7 min read
Global Payments
What is a wire transfer?
What is a wire transfer?

Find out what information is needed for a wire transfer, and more, right here.

3 min read
Alternative Payment Options
Credit card charges for foreign currency transactions
Credit card charges for foreign currency transactions

Explore credit card charges for foreign currency transactions, right here.

3 min read
Global Payments
How do I accept a recurring payment online as an SME?
How do I accept a recurring payment online as an SME?
2 min read
Alternative Payment Options
What are the challenges of real-time global payments?
What are the challenges of real-time global payments?

There are several challenges associated with global cross-border payments.

2 min read
Global Payments
Guide to ACH return codes
Guide to ACH return codes

What happens if an ACH payment is returned? Find out right here.

6 min read
Global Payments
Best online payment gateways for small business in the UK
Best online payment gateways for small business in the UK

Find the best payment gateway for your company with our handy guide.

3 min read
Alternative Payment Options
What Does TARGET2 Mean?
What Does TARGET2 Mean?

Learn everything you need to know about TARGET2 with our comprehensive guide.

2 min read
Payments
5 key steps to taking your business global
5 key steps to taking your business global

Want to learn how to take your business global? Here’s how to do it.

2 min read
Global Payments
An introduction to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP)
An introduction to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP)

GAAP standardizes and regulates accounting across different industries.

3 min read
Global Payments
An introduction to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)
An introduction to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)

IFRS provides an accounting framework for international businesses.

2 min read
Global Payments
Payments - the last frontier of customer centricity
Payments - the last frontier of customer centricity

It's time businesses adopted the mantra of customer choice to payments too.

3 min read
Alternative Payment Options
What is point-to-point encryption (P2PE)?
What is point-to-point encryption (P2PE)?

Learn more about point-to-point encryption (P2PE) with our simple guide.

2 min read
Alternative Payment Options
What is a payment processor?
What is a payment processor?

Our guide to payment gateways vs. payment processors vs. merchant accounts.

3 min read
Payments
What is a merchant account? Guide for small businesses
What is a merchant account? Guide for small businesses
3 min read
Payments
Going Global - Episode 1: Why your international expansion plan should prioritise payment preference.
Going Global - Episode 1: Why your international expansion plan should prioritise payment preference.

with special guest Paul Lynch, CEO Chargify

Webinar
Global Payments
Why we've been nominated as UK FinTech of the year
Why we've been nominated as UK FinTech of the year

Just some of the reasons why 50,000 businesses use GoCardless.

2 min read
GoCardless
12

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Sign up in minutesContact sales

Contact us

Sales

Contact Sales

+44 20 4579 7398

Support

Request support

+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.