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Explore the difference between invoices and receipts, right here.
Get the inside track on billing cycles with our short and definitive guide.
Understand the importance of annual contract value to SaaS companies.
Find out everything you need to know about asset turnover ratio.
Read about accounts payable in a little more depth with GoCardless.
Principal payments are payments towards the original sum of a loan.
Want to know how to do break-even analysis? Find out here.
Capital budgeting is the process of deciding which investments to pursue.
Intangible assets are non-physical items that offer long-term value.
COGS refers to the direct costs of selling and delivering your products.
EBITDA is used to measure the financial health and stability of your business.
Do you still find financing or banking a hassle in your business? With fintech, they don't have to be. We spoke with the Small Business Commissioner, Capital on Tap, and Tide to show you how.
Do you still find payments, reconciliation, or forecasting a hassle in your business? With fintech, they don't have to be. We spoke with the Small Business Commissioner and Intuit to show you how.
Do you still find pricing or invoicing a hassle in your business? With fintech, they don't have to be. We spoke with the Small Business Commissioner, GoProposal, and Xero to show you how.
Explore our value-based pricing definition, right here.
Understand accounts receivable in more depth with GoCardless.
Find out what information is needed for a wire transfer, and more, right here.
Discover more about Bacs payment remittance advice with GoCardless.
See our overdue invoice letter template, right here.
Is debt consolidation a bad idea? Get the inside track with our guide.
Risk-free interest rate is a theoretical return on an investment with zero risk.
At what point should your business issue an invoice? Read on to learn more.
Understand the difference between ROI and ROAS with our definitive guide.