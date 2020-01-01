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Finance

Invoice vs. receipt: what’s the difference?
Invoice vs. receipt: what’s the difference?

Explore the difference between invoices and receipts, right here.

2 min read
Finance
What is a billing cycle?
What is a billing cycle?

Get the inside track on billing cycles with our short and definitive guide.

2 min read
Finance
What is annual contract value (ACV)?
What is annual contract value (ACV)?

Understand the importance of annual contract value to SaaS companies.

2 min read
Finance
How to Calculate Total Asset Turnover Ratio
How to Calculate Total Asset Turnover Ratio

Find out everything you need to know about asset turnover ratio.

2 min read
Finance
Accounts payable: everything you need to know
Accounts payable: everything you need to know

Read about accounts payable in a little more depth with GoCardless.

2 min read
Accounting
How to Calculate Principal Payment
How to Calculate Principal Payment

Principal payments are payments towards the original sum of a loan.

2 min read
Payments
What Is Break-Even Analysis?
What Is Break-Even Analysis?

Want to know how to do break-even analysis? Find out here.

3 min read
Finance
What is capital budgeting?
What is capital budgeting?

Capital budgeting is the process of deciding which investments to pursue.

2 min read
Finance
What are intangible assets?
What are intangible assets?

Intangible assets are non-physical items that offer long-term value.

3 min read
Finance
The importance of COGS for SaaS businesses
The importance of COGS for SaaS businesses

COGS refers to the direct costs of selling and delivering your products.

2 min read
SaaS
How does EBITDA help with financial management?
How does EBITDA help with financial management?

EBITDA is used to measure the financial health and stability of your business.

3 min read
Finance
[Webinar] An introduction to fintech for small businesses: Finance and challenger banks
[Webinar] An introduction to fintech for small businesses: Finance and challenger banks

Do you still find financing or banking a hassle in your business? With fintech, they don't have to be. We spoke with the Small Business Commissioner, Capital on Tap, and Tide to show you how.

Webinar
Cash flow
[Webinar] An introduction to fintech for small businesses: Payments, reconciliation & forecasting
[Webinar] An introduction to fintech for small businesses: Payments, reconciliation & forecasting

Do you still find payments, reconciliation, or forecasting a hassle in your business? With fintech, they don't have to be. We spoke with the Small Business Commissioner and Intuit to show you how.

Webinar
Payments
[Webinar] An introduction to fintech for small businesses: Pricing and invoicing
[Webinar] An introduction to fintech for small businesses: Pricing and invoicing

Do you still find pricing or invoicing a hassle in your business? With fintech, they don't have to be. We spoke with the Small Business Commissioner, GoProposal, and Xero to show you how.

Webinar
Invoicing
How to implement value-based pricing
How to implement value-based pricing

Explore our value-based pricing definition, right here.

3 min read
Finance
The Top 10 International Payment Gateways for Global Businesses (2026 Guide)
The Top 10 International Payment Gateways for Global Businesses (2026 Guide)
7 min read
Global Payments
Accounts receivable: everything you need to know
Accounts receivable: everything you need to know

Understand accounts receivable in more depth with GoCardless.

3 min read
Accounts Receivable
What is a wire transfer?
What is a wire transfer?

Find out what information is needed for a wire transfer, and more, right here.

3 min read
Alternative Payment Options
What is remittance advice for Bacs payments?
What is remittance advice for Bacs payments?

Discover more about Bacs payment remittance advice with GoCardless.

2 min read
Bacs
How to chase an overdue invoice
How to chase an overdue invoice

See our overdue invoice letter template, right here.

4 min read
Finance
What are debt consolidation loans for bad credit?
What are debt consolidation loans for bad credit?

Is debt consolidation a bad idea? Get the inside track with our guide.

3 min read
Finance
What is a risk-free interest rate?
What is a risk-free interest rate?

Risk-free interest rate is a theoretical return on an investment with zero risk.

2 min read
Finance
When Should Your Business Issue an Invoice?
When Should Your Business Issue an Invoice?

At what point should your business issue an invoice? Read on to learn more.

2 min read
Invoicing
ROAS vs. ROI: what’s the difference?
ROAS vs. ROI: what’s the difference?

Understand the difference between ROI and ROAS with our definitive guide.

2 min read
Business Management
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